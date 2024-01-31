Ariana Madix didn’t mince words when she heard Tom Schwartz‘s comments about how Vanderpump Rules fans should give Tom Sandoval a hug.

During the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere, which aired on Tuesday, January 30, Ariana, 38, recalled reaching out to Schwartz, 41, following his infamous interview about Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

“I have [Schwartz] blocked on everything. After we talked that night [on the season 10 finale], I was like ‘We are not going to have a relationship.’ But I’m not saying, ‘F—k off,'” Ariana told Scheana Shay. “So, then, he did Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and he was like, ‘People need to go and hug [Sandoval].’ So I texted him and then I blocked him.”

In a confessional, Ariana noted that her message wasn’t too mean, adding, “I don’t remember exactly what I said to Schwartz but I don’t think it was that bad.”

Schwartz mentioned the graphic text during his own confessional, which read, “It says, ‘F—k you, I am blocking your number. Go choke on Sandoval’s dirty ass dick some more.’ Jesus. For the record, I’ve never choked on Sandoval’s dirty ass dick.”

Throughout the episode, Schwartz attempted to make amends with Ariana — to no avail. He previously faced backlash after showing support for Sandoval, 41, in the aftermath of his affair with their now-former costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. (Schwartz hooked up with the beauty queen, 29, in August 2022 shortly before she sparked her romance with Sandoval.)

After news broke about Sandoval and Ariana’s split, Schwartz surprised Bravo fans when he requested empathy for his friend and business partner.

“First of all, Ariana, love you. I know you don’t love me right now, but I still love you. And also, Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you,” he said on WWHL in April 2023. “He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

Ariana called out Schwartz for his continued loyalty to Sandoval during the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules.

“I don’t think you are a [co-conspirator] but I will not have mutual friends with him. So I am not your friend anymore,” Ariana said during the May 2023 episode. “I was his ride or die and defended him — to you even. … I wish I didn’t miss him but I feel like what I miss isn’t real.”

That same month, Ariana recalled getting emotional watching Schwartz and Sandoval allude to the affair while cameras were rolling.

“That was the first time I cried in a long time because watching Tom Schwartz fully cosign and alley-oop the whole thing disgusted me to my core,” she said on WWHL.

As the drama continued to make headlines, Schwartz briefly admitted that Sandoval’s actions affected him in a negative way.

“He made a big mess. And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. And it’s hard for me not to be resentful of him,” he told former Pump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on their “Reality Hits” podcast in June 2023. “I’m taking a break from Tom right now. I haven’t seen him in awhile.”

Schwartz said he felt “exploited” by his friend, adding, “It just looks like he has no contrition or it looks like he just doesn’t give a f—k and he’s living out his rockstar dreams and good for him. I think that’s one thing I’ve gleaned from all the people in the restaurant. They just don’t understand, like the lack of remorse. I know he f—king regrets it. But he doesn’t do a good job of showing that.”

Schwartz and Sandoval were quickly able to get to a better place in their friendship as they continue to run their restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s together. The duo also cohost Sandoval’s “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast and recently enjoyed a group trip to Thailand.

Ariana, meanwhile, made it clear during Tuesday’s episode that she will not be forgiving Schwartz any time soon, saying, “I don’t see a friendship there.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.