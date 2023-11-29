Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz still has love for his costar Ariana Madix despite their strained relationship.

During a Tuesday, November 28, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Schwartz, 41, was asked where he stands with Ariana, 38.

“First of all, did you see her cha-cha to Britney Spears [on Dancing With the Stars]?” Schwartz told host Andy Cohen as the crowd applauded. “I feel like she’s solidified herself as, like, a pop culture icon, and you know, I wish we were on better terms. I’m always happy to see her. I don’t think she’s super stoked to see me.”

Schwartz and Ariana’s friendship soured after Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss came to light in March. Ariana and Sandoval, 41, called it quits after nine years of dating in the wake of the scandal.

As the timeline of her ex’s infidelity became clear, Ariana learned that Schwartz had been aware of the betrayal for months. During the three-part Pump Rules season 10 finale, which aired in May and June, Ariana cut ties with Schwartz.

“I don’t think you are a [co-conspirator] but I will not have mutual friends with [Sandoval]. So, I am not your friend anymore,” she said before breaking into tears.

Ariana also slammed Schwartz during a May appearance on WWHL, recalling the “fabrication of the narrative that was being formed the entire time without my knowledge, behind my back, by not just my ex-boyfriend but his little flying monkeys as well … Tom Schwartz, mainly.”

In addition to giving an update on his dynamic with Ariana on Tuesday, Schwartz shared that he hasn’t spoken to Raquel, 29, recently. “But I wish her well,” added Schwartz, who sparked his own drama with Raquel last year by kissing her against his ex-wife Katie Maloney’s wishes.

Schwartz, Sandoval and Ariana reunited to film season 11 of Pump Rules, which is set to premiere in January. Raquel, meanwhile, decided not to return to the series after the events of season 10.

Sandoval exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 27, that he hopes “people can remember who I’ve been throughout over a decade of the show” when they tune into the Bravo series’ next installment.

“We’re always having the one conversation we don’t want to have with the person we don’t want to have it with,” Sandoval said of the show. “It’s tough to keep your composure … but you do the best you can. I’m glad the season’s done filming, but there’s that not ever wanting it to air feeling too.”

Ariana, for her part, has expressed fear that fans might turn on her when the new episodes air. Earlier this month, she responded to an Instagram user who predicted that Pump Rules viewers will “hate Ariana” and “develop a soft spot for Tom” during season 11.

“Certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the audience swings that way,” Ariana wrote back.

Despite her concerns about the future, Ariana is currently a fan favorite on Dancing With the Stars. She and partner Pasha Pashkov are headed to the season 32 finale on Tuesday, December 5.

“You have everything you need to win this competition,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Ariana during the semifinals on Tuesday.