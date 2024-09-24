Princess Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, had a memorable run-in with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have spent time with her,” James, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his book Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, ahead of its Thursday, September 26, release. “I think spending time at school and learning about this incredible monarch and then finding yourself in the same room with her doing a puzzle is a pinch yourself moment.”

James is the younger brother of Kate, 42, who has been married to Prince William since April 2011. William, 42, is Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and first in line for the throne following his father, King Charles III.

James spoke about “the dedication” that Elizabeth “put towards her role” through the years. “To have been able to share moments of time with her, I’ll forever be very grateful for that,” he said.

In the book, Middleton writes about a hilarious moment with the late monarch when running late to his sister Kate’s birthday — which was set to take place after he and sister Pippa Middleton were flying back from France.

“I bounded downstairs two at a time and into the room where everyone was assembled for tea, almost running smack into Her Majesty,” he wrote. “She and Prince Philip had got up to leave just as I blundered in with [my sister] Pippa behind me.”

While he practiced his greeting, that all went out the window.

“In my blind panic I blurted: ‘I’m so sorry we’re late, Your Royal Majesty,’” he recalls in the book. “I heard a snort of laughter from William and looked past the Queen to see him sniggering.”

James wrote that he “blushed fiercely” but Elizabeth was smiling as she greeted him before leaving the party. “I’d met her several times, notably at my sister’s wedding, and she was always welcoming,” he wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 in September 2022, and James remembers her as a dog lover who was fond of his late pup Ella, who inspired the book.

Elsewhere in Dear Ella, he recalls staying at Sandringham with members of the royal family and the queen allowing Ella to stay with James in his room. However, during one visit, Ella escaped to the kitchens and made friends with one of the chefs.

“She said to me, ‘I hear Ella had a nice little wander round earlier,’ and I apologized profusely, expecting a gentle telling-off,” James writes. “Instead, with the understanding that comes from long association with dogs, she gave me a conspiratorial smile and said, ‘Well, dogs will be dogs.’”