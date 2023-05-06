Succession secrets! Jamie Chung couldn’t hold back her excitement when talking about her recent cameo on the HBO hit.

“I mean, listen, when you have an opportunity to be on a show like that, you say yes, you know?” the Real World alum, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 4, while promoting her and husband Bryan Greenberg’s partnership with Shipt. “When you show up, there’s a lot of improv. They’ll just throw lines at you,” she explained, noting there was secrecy even in the scripts because of (spoiler alert!) Logan Roy’s death in the season 4 episode. “By the way, all the scripts [were] redacted because of that very reason, because [of] that big secret,” she shared.

Calling her fellow Succession costars the “creme de la creme of our peers” — Chung portrayed wedding coordinator Beth in “Connor’s Wedding,” which aired last month — the Hangover Part II actress gushed about the opportunity “to see them work live and to be a part of, like, something pretty historical … it was so fun to be a part of.”

Greenberg, 44, immediately chimed in to joke about his wife’s enthusiasm for the shoot.

“When she was shooting that she came home and she was like, ‘Oh my God, you wanna hear a spoiler?’” the Prime star exclusively told Us. “I was like, ‘No I don’t!’”

Chung, for her part, gasped and started laughing. “Bryan, I signed an NDA!” she shared.

“Well, I didn’t share it with anybody,” he laughed, before quipping, ‘You ruined it for me!’”

To make Chung’s Succession appearance even more special — “Connor’s Wedding” aired one day before her birthday — Greenberg threw a huge birthday party for his wife in celebration that same weekend.

As the pair, who welcomed twin boys in October 2021, marked the celebratory weekend, Greenberg took to his Instagram Stories to share several photos from the blowout bash, which featured a two-part cake: one confection emblazoned with a photo of Chung as a child, while the other dessert featured a more recent image of the actress.

The You People star also posted a picture of their TV screen. “Hi @jamiechung on #Succession,” he wrote at the time.

The couple’s joy is infectious, and it’s exactly what they brought into their partnership with Shipt, a personal shopping and delivery task service that helps the busy parents tremendously — particularly as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day approach.

“The places that we shop at, it’s like … we’re working and even if we weren’t working, it’s like, [we have] two kids,” Greenberg explained, while Chung added, “There’s no way we’re taking two kids to a grocery store.”

Greenberg praised the company’s “invaluable” assets, such as being able “to have somebody who you trust and knows your preferences, like your own preferred shopper, going to the stores that you need and shop at.” Chung, for her part, is a fan of the brand’s transparency — and good deals.

“The prices aren’t inflated, they’re not taking a percentage of the whole purchase or charging you crazy delivery fees,” she added.

Shipt is currently offering a new promotion, which runs through May 14, where subscribers can sign up for a yearly membership for a discounted rate of $49.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi