Jamie Lee Curtis Apologizes for Calling Recent Marvel Movies Bad

Jamie Lee Curtis is taking back her recent dig at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“If I’m a leader, then a leader shouldn’t talk s—t about other collaborative art form creators,” Curtis, 65, wrote alongside an Instagram clip of her Borderlands costar Kevin Hart praising her for being a leader on the set of their new movie. “My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better.”

She went on to note that she “reached out” to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, adding, “[I] will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content.”

Curtis made headlines for criticizing Marvel’s most recent projects in an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz at San Diego Comic-Con. “What phase is Marvel in right now?” he asked Curtis and other celebrities, referring to how projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are split up into different eras, a.k.a. phases.

Not knowing the answer to the question — which is phase five — Curtis stated, “Bad.” Her response sparked shocked reactions from Horowitz and her Borderlands costars.

The first three phases of the MCU were dubbed The Infinity Saga, beginning with 2008’s Iron Man and ending with 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Phases four, five and six are referred to as The Multiverse Saga, as recent TV shows and movies such as Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home have revolved around exploring different realities outside of the MCU.

Curtis’ comment is seemingly a reference to how several phase four and five projects received mixed reviews from both critics and fans, such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels.

The studio’s latest release, Deadpool & Wolverine, has garnered much praise for introducing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s titular superheroes into the MCU. The film has continued to break box office records since its July 26 premiere, securing the biggest opening weekend of any R-rated film.

Curtis previously took a jab at Marvel via Instagram back in May 2022. She posted pics of a New York Times review of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which the author stated that her film Everything Everywhere All at Once had “more wit and imagination.” (Curtis won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the film.)

“🚨TRUTH ALERT🚨@everythingeverywheremovie is MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES … AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie,” she captioned the post. “COMPETITIVE? Fuck YES. I wasn’t head cheerleader in high school for nothing. And P.S. our movie has a dynamite dildo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand mating dance and rocks🌭👀🪨 ♠️.”

Borderlands hit theaters on Monday, August 5.