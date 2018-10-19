It’s a hit and she knows it! Jamie Lee Curtis gushed over fans’ potential reactions to the 2018 reprisal of Halloween — and she thinks they’re going to go wild.

“I can tell you how they receive it because I’m in there,” Curtis, 59, dished to Us Weekly and other reporters at the premiere of the horror flick on Wednesday, October 17, in Hollywood, California, when asked how she felt viewers will respond to the newest film in the Michael Myers saga. “They go a little bonkers. They love it. They love it, they love it, they love it!”

Curtis — who first starred as Laurie Strode in the original film in 1978 — also spoke to Us about how the past 40 years have shaped her character.

“I think she’s a victim. I think she’s a victim of terrible trauma,” the Freaky Friday actress dished. “I think she’s a victim of horrific violence perpetrated on her by a stranger, a madman, 40 years ago,” It has ruined her life, it’s branded her. I think we have to see how much pain she’s in before you can take pleasure in her preparation for taking back the power.”

Judy Greer, who plays Curtis’ onscreen daughter, Karen Strode, in the slasher movie previously opened up to Us about the thrill of filming the newest version of the iconic story.

“I really let go and was screaming my balls off,” Greer, 43, told Us earlier this month. “Everyone was like, ‘Whoa, Judy!’ To have people compliment my screaming felt like I was doing my job well.”

Greer also recalled the first time she saw Nick Castle in character as Michael Myers.

“Oh my God, it was so cool! I know how the sausage is made, but when you see his face through a doorway or a window, it’s still so scary,” she told Us. “Also, I do love coveralls and his navy blue mechanic suit is really working for me. I think Michael Myers’ look is very epic right now. I mean, everyone’s doing jumpsuits and coveralls! Fashion icon Michael Myers.”

Halloween is in theaters now.

Reporting by Nicholas White

