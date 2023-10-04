Jamie Lynn Spears’ journey on Dancing With the Stars came to an abrupt end, but she’s just happy she got to go along for the ride.

Spears, 32, detailed her two-week stint on the show via Instagram after her elimination during the Tuesday, October 3, episode. “Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount love and support,” she wrote on Tuesday night. “But this was an amazing experience, and I’m very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!”

She also thanked her partner, Alan Bersten, who previously won DWTS in season 28. “Alan, you’re the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for,” Spears wrote, adding that she’s thrilled about the fundraising she did while on the show. “I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That’s a win by all accounts in what I set out to do. Softball moms are hot.”

Bersten, 29, also weighed in on the pair’s elimination, sharing a sad face emoji via his Instagram Story on Tuesday night. “There’s nothing I love more than dancing on Dancing With the Stars,” he added in a caption. In a Twitter post, he simply wrote, “Damn.”

Days earlier, Bersten praised Spears’ skills while sharing a behind-the-scenes video from one of their rehearsals. “I have to say, I am so proud of you @jamielynnspears you are impressing me so much every single day!” he wrote on Sunday, October 1. “I truly have so much fun with you and you surprise me every day!!!”

After the scores were tallied on Tuesday, judge Derek Hough said he didn’t see Spears’ elimination coming. “Honestly, it’s quite surprising. Jamie Lynn, you were fantastic, truly,” he told her as she prepared to leave the ballroom. “You should be really proud of what you did here. Wow, it’s a shocker, honestly. Jamie, we’re gonna miss you.”

Before her exit from the ABC series, Spears had at least one unexpected fan in her corner: her former brother-in-law Kevin Federline. Ahead of Tuesday’s episode, Federline, 45, told TMZ that he’s “rooting for her, that’s for sure.”

Jamie Lynn’s older sister, Britney Spears, was married to Federline from 2004 to 2006. The former couple share sons Jayden, 17, and Preston, 18.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.