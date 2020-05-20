Britney Spears is still putting in the work, bitch! Despite rumors that the Grammy winner, 38, is retiring, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, assures fans that’s not the case.

“No, no, no. Obviously, right now, she’s just trying to quarantine. She’s taking it day by day,” the actress, 29, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Tuesday, May 19. “When she wants to make music, she’ll make it. I don’t think you can ever retire someone from their passion.”

Additionally, the Zoey 101 alum noted that her sister, 38, has been working on her music for so long, she’s happy she’s taking a break at the moment.

“In general, she’s kind of just relaxing. And I think that’s good. Britney deserves that. She’s worked her ass off,” Jamie Lynn added. “So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn’t feel like it, she doesn’t have to. She’s given the world a lot. I don’t think there are plans for anything — at the moment.”

The “How Could I Want More” singer is currently focusing on acting and says landing a second season of her new Netflix show, Sweet Magnolias, would be a “dream job.” However, that doesn’t mean she has put making music fully behind her just yet — especially if she’s able to work with her sister again.

“That was such a fun time, being able to record that together as sisters,” she said, referencing “Chillin’ With You,” their duet recorded in 2013. “But I don’t know. … In the future, I’m down for anything with Britney. In the meantime, though, I’m really focused on acting.”

Jamie Lynn also added that she constantly tells her sister she’s a “living legend,” despite Britney not agreeing.

“I still try to explain that to her. People always ask me, ‘Is there a lot of pressure being related to Britney, someone who is an icon?’ And the answer is no, not really,” the former All That star said. “If anything, it’s an honor to be the sibling of someone who worked very hard and created a dream and a legacy that will last forever. I’m so proud of Britney for everything that she’s been able to accomplish and the impact she’s had, not just on pop music but the industry as a whole. And the best part about being a living legend is that it’s not finished. There’s always more to come.”