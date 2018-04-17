Jana Kramer Asks Fans to Help Her Find Her Missing Dogs

Updated at 6:45 p.m. EST: Kramer revealed that thanks to a man named Sandy — and the microchips in her dogs — the two canines have been found safely.

SOS. Jana Kramer is in need of help from fans and neighbors as she searches for her missing dogs, Chance and Waffles.

The 34-year-old One Tree Hill alum took to social media on Tuesday, April 16, in a series of Instagram Stories to spread the word about her missing pups in hopes that someone can help her locate them.

In the first Story, the canines — one which is a small beagle and the other who appears to be a larger black and tan mix — can be seen in a screenshot captioned, “LA, Help us please. Missing dogs.” She then noted that they “don’t have their collars on,” and “were last seen in Studio City,” before asking fans to direct message her if they see them.

The next clip showed the country singer in her car as she was on her way to FedEx to make flyers. “They are chipped. They should’ve had their collars on,” she explained. “I took them off last night and didn’t put them on this morning.”

Visibly upset, she added, “the gate was open from the gardener,” before letting out a big sigh.

Kramer is a doting pet mom who enjoys showing off her furry friends to her followers. She’s even created an Instagram account for Waffles with the handle @WafflesKramer where she regularly posts adorable shots of the pups with her 2-year-old daughter, Jolie, and husband Mike Caussin.

Waffles was first introduced to fans of Kramer’s in a sweet post in October 2017. “Hi!!!!!! I’m waffles !!!!” she captioned the pic at the time. “My mom is @kramergirl and I love my big sister Jolie! Follow me to see my adventures!!!!”

The “I Got the Boy” singer suffered heartbreak in June 2017 when she had to say goodbye to her beloved four-legged friend, Sophie, who died after a tough battle with cancer.

“Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend,” she wrote in a tribute post at the time. “You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I’ll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you.”

