Jana Kramer Pitches Fun One Tree Hill Sequel Story Line for Alex

Jana Kramer isn’t officially returning for the One Tree Hill sequel just yet, but she already has an idea for who her character might befriend.

When asked by her fans on Thursday, September 5, about appearing on the revival, Kramer, 40, played coy. However, she said she’d been in talks with Hilarie Burton Morgan, who played Peyton Sawyer on the CW series, before Kramer’s character, Alex Dupre, joined the cast.

“When I spoke to Hilarie about this,” Kramer said in her social media video, winking at the camera. “Our characters obviously have never met. So, we thought it could be really fun to have them meet. So, we’ll see.”

Related: ‘One Tree Hill’ Cast: Where Are They Now? It’s hard to look back at teen dramas without remembering One Tree Hill, and decades later fans are still talking about its explosive cast. The series, created by Mark Schwahn, aired for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012. It premiered on The WB then moved over to The CW in 2006 when The WB was […]

Burton Morgan, 42, was one of the original stars of OTH, which premiered on The WB in 2003. Her character romanced basketball player Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) and at the end of season 6, both actors exited the series.

Kramer made her OTH debut during season 7 in 2009 when the show was already on The CW. She played Alex, who was an aspiring musician that worked for Brooke Davis’ (Sophia Bush) Clothes Over Bros line, until the beginning of season 9. She exited before the series finale to pursue music — and left boyfriend Chase Adams (Stephen Colletti) behind.

While Peyton and Alex never met on the show, they both had Brooke in common. That connection inspired Kramer to ask her Instagram followers on Thursday whether they think the characters would “get along” in the reboot.

Kramer created a poll with the possible answers, “Oh for sure” and “Not at all.” As of Friday, September 6, the votes were 73 percent in favor of “Oh for sure” with only 27 percent of people thinking Peyton and Alex would butt heads.

Kramer, for her part, said she is “so excited for what those girls are up to” after learning that Burton Morgan and Bush, 42, were working on a sequel with Netflix.

Related: Bethany Joy Lenz and More ‘One Tree Hill’ Alum Who've Become Hallmark Stars Hallmark Media (3); Crown Media/Allister Foster Hallmark Channel has something for everyone — and many members of the former cast of One Tree Hill have made the network home since the show ended in 2012. “Hallmark’s a great family to be a part of,” Bethany Joy Lenz told Women’s Day in December 2020. “They really […]

News broke on August 30 that original stars Burton Morgan and Bush along with Danneel Ackles, who played cheerleader Rachel beginning with season 3, are developing a new version of the teen drama for the streaming company.

All three actresses will reprise their roles and serve as executive producers. The project will be under Danneel, 45, and her husband, Jensen Ackles’ Chaos Machine banner, according to Variety.

Later that day, Burton Morgan and Bush confirmed the news via Instagram, posting matching photos and captions.

“What if you really can go back home?” they wrote on August 30. “If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up.”

Which Is the Best Teen Drama of All Time?

The women, who posed with fellow OTH alum Bevin Prince in the snap, added: “There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything’s better and everything’s safe.’”

Related: ‘One Tree Hill’ Storylines That Were Inspired by the Cast’s Real Lives For the cast of One Tree Hill, the line between fact and fiction was often blurred. The show’s stars claim that events from their real lives — from their personal interests to their traumas — would find their way into their characters’ storylines. “[The producers] made practice of taking advantage of people’s personal lives,” Sophia […]

The sequel is reportedly going to be set 20 years after the original drama unfolded as Brooke and Peyton raise their own teenagers.

Deadline reported last month that Murray would not be returning as Lucas Scott despite his character marrying Peyton in the original series. Murray, 43, previously teased that he thought a revival was possible.

“I believe at some point, I’m sure there will be some new iteration of One Tree Hill,” he told TV Fanatic in June 2021. “Who knows? But I think it would have to be taken under new guidance and let out into the world.”