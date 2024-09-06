Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Jana Kramer Pitches a ‘One Tree Hill’ Sequel Story Line for Alex That Features Hilarie Burton’s Peyton

By
Jana Kramer Pitches Fun One Tree Hill Sequel Story Line for Alex
Jana Kramer. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jana Kramer isn’t officially returning for the One Tree Hill sequel just yet, but she already has an idea for who her character might befriend.

When asked by her fans on Thursday, September 5, about appearing on the revival, Kramer, 40, played coy. However, she said she’d been in talks with Hilarie Burton Morgan, who played Peyton Sawyer on the CW series, before Kramer’s character, Alex Dupre, joined the cast.

“When I spoke to Hilarie about this,” Kramer said in her social media video, winking at the camera. “Our characters obviously have never met. So, we thought it could be really fun to have them meet. So, we’ll see.”

One Tree Hill Cast-Where Are They Now

Related: ‘One Tree Hill’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Burton Morgan, 42, was one of the original stars of OTH, which premiered on The WB in 2003. Her character romanced basketball player Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) and at the end of season 6, both actors exited the series.

Jana Kramer Pitches Fun One Tree Hill Sequel Story Line for Alex
Hilarie Burton Morgan in ‘One Tree Hill.’ The CW

Kramer made her OTH debut during season 7 in 2009 when the show was already on The CW. She played Alex, who was an aspiring musician that worked for Brooke Davis’ (Sophia Bush) Clothes Over Bros line, until the beginning of season 9. She exited before the series finale to pursue music — and left boyfriend Chase Adams (Stephen Colletti) behind.

While Peyton and Alex never met on the show, they both had Brooke in common. That connection inspired Kramer to ask her Instagram followers on Thursday whether they think the characters would “get along” in the reboot.

Jana Kramer Pitches Fun One Tree Hill Sequel Story Line for Alex
Jana Kramer in ‘One Tree Hill.’ The CW

Kramer created a poll with the possible answers, “Oh for sure” and “Not at all.” As of Friday, September 6, the votes were 73 percent in favor of “Oh for sure” with only 27 percent of people thinking Peyton and Alex would butt heads.

Kramer, for her part, said she is “so excited for what those girls are up to” after learning that Burton Morgan and Bush, 42, were working on a sequel with Netflix.

A Guide to Every One Tree Hill Alum Who s Become a Hallmark Star and Which Movies They re In

Related: Bethany Joy Lenz and More ‘One Tree Hill’ Alum Who've Become Hallmark Stars

News broke on August 30 that original stars Burton Morgan and Bush along with Danneel Ackles, who played cheerleader Rachel beginning with season 3, are developing a new version of the teen drama for the streaming company.

All three actresses will reprise their roles and serve as executive producers. The project will be under Danneel, 45, and her husband, Jensen Ackles’ Chaos Machine banner, according to Variety.

Jana Kramer Pitches Fun One Tree Hill Sequel Story Line for Alex
Jana Kramer. Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

Later that day, Burton Morgan and Bush confirmed the news via Instagram, posting matching photos and captions.

“What if you really can go back home?” they wrote on August 30. “If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up.”

Which Is the Best Teen Drama of All Time?

The women, who posed with fellow OTH alum Bevin Prince in the snap, added: “There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything’s better and everything’s safe.’”

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
‘One Tree Hill’ Storylines That Were Inspired by the Actors’ Real Lives

Related: ‘One Tree Hill’ Storylines That Were Inspired by the Cast’s Real Lives

The sequel is reportedly going to be set 20 years after the original drama unfolded as Brooke and Peyton raise their own teenagers.

Deadline reported last month that Murray would not be returning as Lucas Scott despite his character marrying Peyton in the original series. Murray, 43, previously teased that he thought a revival was possible.

“I believe at some point, I’m sure there will be some new iteration of One Tree Hill,” he told TV Fanatic in June 2021. “Who knows? But I think it would have to be taken under new guidance and let out into the world.”

In this article

Jana Kramer Bio Page

Jana Kramer
One tree hill bio page

One Tree Hill

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.