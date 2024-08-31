Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan are developing a One Tree Hill sequel series, and their former costars are pumped.

“What if you really can go back home?” Burton Morgan and Bush, both 42, wrote in matching Instagram captions on Friday, August 30. “If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up.”

The original series ran on The WB and later The CW from 2003 to 2012. Burton Morgan, who played Peyton Sawyer, exited in 2009 while Bush, who portrayed Brooke Davis, remained until the series finale.

They added, “There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything’s better and everything’s safe.'”

Bryan Greenberg, who played teen dad Jake Jagielski in early seasons of the drama, was among the first to respond, writing, “👏👏 Jeyton? 😂.”

He was referring to Jake and Peyton’s romantic relationship, which the stars recently found themselves rooting for as they rewatched the show for the “Drama Queens” podcast. “@bryangreenberg you’re trouble!!!!” Burton Morgan replied.

Of course, he wasn’t the only OTH alum ready to return. Daphne Zuniga, who played Brooke’s mother Victoria, quipped, “20 years later!? I will NOT have a walker. Unless it’s monogrammed. Xo Victoria.”

Robert Buckley, who played Clay Evans in later seasons and recently replaced Burton Morgan as a “Drama Queens” cohost, wrote on his predecessor’s post, “OTH couldn’t be in better hands. SIGN👏ME👏UP👏 🔥🙌.” He added in Bush’s comment section, “I just screamed in an Arby’s. LFG!!!! 👏🙌🔥.”

Chris Keller actor Tyler Hilton said he was emotional: “IM NOT CRYING UR CRYING 😭😭😭 Proud of you guys! 🫡🫡.” Jana Kramer, who appeared as Alex Dupre, chimed in, “Wahoooo. Ready when yall want me 😉.”

Barbara Alyn Woods wrote on Burton Morgan’s photo, “I’M SO INNNNNN!!!!! 🔥🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love you guys!!!!” She called it the “BEST NEWS EVER!!!!” on Bush’s post.

Michaela McManus (Lindsey Strauss) added, “Amazing!! ❤️🙌,” while Ashley Rickards (Sam Walker) noted, “It’s all happeningggggg 🔥🔥🔥.”

News broke earlier on Friday that Netflix is developing a One Tree Hill sequel series, with Bush, Burton Morgan and Danneel Ackles serving as executive producers. The project will be under Danneel, 45, and husband Jensen Ackles’ Chaos Machine Productions banner.

While casting news has not been confirmed yet, Deadline reported that Chad Michael Murray is not expected to return as Lucas Scott, to whom Peyton was married when the original series ended.

The potential sequel series is set 20 years after the original coming-of-age drama, as Brooke and Peyton raise their own teenagers.