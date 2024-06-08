Your account
Entertainment

A Guide to Every ‘One Tree Hill’ Alum Who’s Become a Hallmark Star — and Which Movies They’re In

By
Hallmark Media (3); Crown Media/Allister Foster

Hallmark Channel has something for everyone — and many members of the former cast of One Tree Hill have made the network home since the show ended in 2012.

“Hallmark’s a great family to be a part of,” Bethany Joy Lenz told Women’s Day in December 2020. “They really welcome you in and make sure you’re taken care of.”

Lenz, who has been part of the Hallmark family since 2014, praised the network for becoming more inclusive in its storytelling. She recognized Hallmark for being an example “for people of all walks of life to be able to see themselves in these stories that are being told.”

Chad Michael Murray echoed Lenz’s sentiments while attending 2022’s Christmas Con in New Jersey.

“It’s incredible for the world. We all love the holiday season. We all love these films,” he told the crowd, per People. “I’m going to do them for as long as I can.”

Scroll down to see which former OTH stars are now Hallmark actors:

Bethany Joy Lenz

Hallmark Media/Elena Nenkova

Lenz played scholar-turned-cheerleader Haley James Scott on OTH throughout the show’s nine seasons. She has since become a staple on Hallmark, starring in her first rom-com for the network with 2014’s The Christmas Secret.

Film List: The Christmas Secret, Royal Matchmaker, Bottled With Love, A Valentine’s Match, Just My Type, Five Star Christmas, An Unexpected Christmas, A Biltmore Christmas and Savoring Paris

Latest Hallmark Release: Savoring Paris premieres on Saturday, June 8, on Hallmark Channel.

Chad Michael Murray

Crown Media/Allister Foster

Murray portrayed Lucas Scott, who is Nathan’s (James Lafferty) half-brother, on the CW series from 2003 to 2009. He reprised his role for one episode during season 9 in 2012. Murray made his Hallmark debut with 2018’s The Beach House alongside Andie MacDowell and Minka Kelly.

Film List: The Beach House, Road to Christmas, Write Before Christmas, Love in Winterland and Sand Dollar Cove

Latest Hallmark Release: Sand Dollar Cove premiered in June 2021.

Hilary Burton Morgan

Crown Media/Philippe Bosse

Burton Morgan exited OTH after season 6 after playing edgy cheerleader, Peyton Sawyer, from the show’s inception. In 2011, she played Krissy Kringle in Hallmark’s Naughty or Nice. Four years later, she starred in her first holiday film for the channel.

Film List: Naughty or Nice, Surprised by Love and Summer Villa

Latest Hallmark Release: Summer Villa premiered in July 2016

Paul Johansson

Crown Media/Duane Prentice

Johansson portrayed Lucas and Nathan’s father, Dan Scott, throughout the CW series’ nine-year run. In 2015, he played David Baker, the father of the bride, in Love, Again. It is his only Hallmark movie to date.

Film List: Love, Again

Latest Hallmark Release: Love, Again premiered in June 2015.

Moira Kelly

Hallmark Media/Alyssa Moran

Kelly played Dan Scott’s ex and Lucas’ mother, Karen Roe/Scott, from 2003 to 2009. The actress made her way to Hallmark in 2022 with the holiday hit, My Southern Family Christmas.

Film List: My Southern Family Christmas

Latest Hallmark Release: My Southern Family Christmas premiered in November 2022.

Robert Buckley

Crown Media/Ryan Plummer

Buckley joined the cast of OTH during season 7 in 2009. He played Clay Evans until the show ended. The actor began his career at Hallmark in 2020 with Love in Store. The following year, he began playing Evan Kincaid on Chesapeake Shores.

Film List: Love in Store, The Christmas House, The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls and Blind Date Book Club

Latest Hallmark Release: Blind Date Book Club premiered in April 2024.

Shantel VanSanten

Crown Media/Marianne Grimont

VanSanten played Quinn James from 2009 to 2012, joining the show during season 7. While working on her first Hallmark movie, 2017’s Love Blossoms, she met her eventual husband, Victor Webster. The couple split in January 2023 after two years of marriage.

Film List: Love Blossoms

Latest Hallmark Release: Love Blossoms premiered in February 2017.

