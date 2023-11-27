Jana Kramer’s new holiday flick is making history for steamy reasons.

“It’s the first [Lifetime] Christmas movie that has a sex scene,” Kramer, 39, revealed on the Monday, November 27, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “When I read it, I was like, ‘Well, this is gonna be interesting.’ I’m like, ‘How are we gonna do this with the baby belly?’”

A Cowboy Christmas Romance follows Kramer as real estate agent Lexie who returns to her Arizona hometown to reclaim land belonging to rancher Coby Mason (Adam Senn). As the two form a connection, Lexie begins to question her life choices and works to restore her relationships with her father and brother.

Kramer, who was pregnant with her and fiancé Allan Russell’s son Roman during filming, continued: “We’re on this — spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know … And then, you know, obviously, it’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too.”

The One Tree Hill alum poked fun at both the scene and her pregnancy the next day on set. “I was like, ‘We made a baby!’” she told costar Senn, 39. (Kramer gave birth to her son on November 13.)

The scene was one writer Sarah Drew was keen on including. “It all came out so beautifully, but especially the scene in the kitchen. I had written into the stage directions, ‘He pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table,’” the former Grey’s Anatomy star shared on Monday. “I put it all in there, so I was like, ‘Don’t take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it on purpose, I want it in there.’”

According to Kramer, Lifetime “didn’t cut anything.” She added: “I was so happy that they really left it all in there.”

Earlier in the podcast, Kramer noted that she found A Cowboy Christmas Romance refreshing from other TV holiday movies she’s done in the past. “I’m reading it and I’m going, ‘This is nothing like any Christmas [movie].’ I’m like, ‘We barely mention the word Christmas. There’s no gingerbread bake-off, there’s no festival, that town that’s going to hell and you gotta save it,’” she explained. “The only thing was, like, [my character] coming back and seeing Adam [Senn], or his character. But I’m reading it and I’m, like, I’m crying when I read it.”

Drew, 43, created the story with that goal in mind, telling Kramer she wanted the movie to include more than just “cozy feelings.” She stated: “Those cozy feelings happen, but it’s all mixed up with real family stuff and identity stuff and relationship stuff.”

Kramer went on to recall how being pregnant on set led to some funny moments, including a comment from director Jake Helgren. “[He] is so great, but the last week of filming that, he’s like, ‘Please don’t take this the wrong way,’ he’s like, ‘But you’re gonna have to suck in just a little bit,’” she said.

Kramer didn’t take any offense to the comment as she was wearing two layers of Spanx to hide her baby bump. However, she followed up by informing him, “I’m like, ‘This is the only time you can ever say that to an actress.’”

A Cowboy Christmas Romance premieres on Lifetime Saturday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.