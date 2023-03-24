Still in character? Jane Fonda claimed that Jennifer Lopez cut her face during the duo’s iconic slap scene in the 2005 film Monster-in-Law — and never apologized for it.

“Well, OK, the thing that comes to mind right away is, we have a slapping scene,” the Grace and Frankie actress, 85, recalled while reflecting on the rom-com during the Thursday, March 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “I slap her, she slaps me, I slap her. Well, Jennifer — as per Jennifer — she had this enormous diamond ring. And so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow. You know, she’s never apologized.”

In the film, Fonda plays a mother named Viola, who torments her future daughter-in-law — played by Lopez, 53 — in an attempt to break up Lopez’s character, Charlie, and her son (portrayed by Michael Vartan).

One of the most memorable scenes in the flick is when Lopez and Fonda’s characters get into a physical altercation moments before the wedding. After the pair repeatedly slap one another, Charlie apologizes for the outburst but Viola quips that she should “get some backbone” and never say that she’s sorry after hitting someone on purpose.

While Lopez hasn’t reacted to Fonda’s current claims, she did give her side of the story back in 2019. The Hustlers actress, for her part, spoke out about this cinematic moment in a YouTube video on her channel noting how she felt nervous about filming the scene.

“I was so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way, really,” she said at the time. “Her character was very much like her, and my character at the time was very much like me. I was so afraid of her and she was so brave and like, ‘Just hit me. Don’t worry about it, it’s going to be fine.'”

Lopez revealed that she and the Barbarella star initially started poking one another before switching to the rougher choreography.

“The next thing you know, she really went for it on one of those slaps. We said, ‘Let’s keep slapping each other until we stop,” the “Waiting for Tonight” singer confessed. “The scene took on a life of its own in a way that we never imagined. I don’t even think we were supposed to slap each other.”

In the clip, the Maid in Manhattan actress goes on to say she noticed Fonda had a blood blister on the top of her eye and claimed she did apologize after she realized her costar was injured.

“I was like, ‘Oh, so sorry.’ And she was like, ‘It’s fine. It’s fine.’ It was a freaking purple blister that was sticking out and she didn’t care,” Lopez said. “She’s such a gangster bitch. I just love her.”