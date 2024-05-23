Jason Kelce really is the man of the hour — or year — and he now has a Jeopardy! category to prove it.
During the Wednesday, May 22, episode of Jeopardy! Masters, Kelce, 36, made a cameo appearance to read clues for a category titled “The World Revolves Around Jason Kelce” — and deadpanned the lyrics to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It.”
“I was a key part of our quarterback sneak known as the Tush Push,” Kelce said in a pre-recorded video. “So I always smile knowingly when I hear their song, ‘Ah, push it, push it good. Ah, push it, push it real good.’”
Jason and brother Travis Kelce’s official “New Heights” podcast account reposted the clip via X on Wednesday, writing, “Flawless delivery.”
For another clue, Jason gushed over being a dad to his daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 15 months, whom he shares with his wife, Kylie Kelce.
“It’s great being a girl dad but not for a medieval king,” he said. “Philip V of France and his wife Joan of this wine producing region had only surviving daughters and no heir to the throne.”
Since Jason announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles in March after 13 seasons in the NFL, he’s made headlines for a different upcoming TV gig — serving as a commentator for ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.
Jason previously gushed over the opportunity on “New Heights,” noting that it’s an honor to be joining the team.
“Especially when we were growing up, this was the night that everyone thought of with football,” he said earlier this month. “Now, I’m going to be on there with some incredibly talented people … all these guys offer not just great expertise but wonderful personalities. It’s going to be a good time.”
While he takes on this new role, Jason reassured Travis, 34, that he won’t be making any jabs at him on camera.
“Are you going to be harder on me than anyone else?” Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, asked during the episode. “Are you going to be more open to f—king s—tting on me, because it’s me?”
Jason, who’s set to make his debut in September when the San Francisco 49ers play the New York Jets, replied, “No, I wouldn’t do that to you. If you drop a pass, I’m not going to go out of my way to do that.”
When it comes to celebrations, however, Jason warned Travis that if he does a “silly” endzone dance, he may receive some jokes.