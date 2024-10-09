Jason Kelce has an outside-the-box idea for how the New York Jets can fill their new coaching vacancy.

After the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, October 8, Jason, 36, discussed the maligned franchise’s conundrum on his “New Heights” podcast.

“I don’t know that anybody’s taking that job this year,” Jason told brother Travis Kelce on the Wednesday, October 9 episode. “It doesn’t matter who they hire as a head coach. The head coach is Aaron Rodgers. I don’t even know why they’re not even just not naming him in the head coach. I just want to see a player-coach.”

Travis, 35, agreed, saying, “I do too, man. I kinda want to see it.”

For the record, the concept of a player-coach is extremely rare in the NFL. The last person to pull off double duty was Dan Reeves, who was an assistant coach and running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1970s.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has announced the team’s defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will act as interim head coach through the remainder of the season.

“Just make Aaron the head coach,” Jason continued. “You know you want to do it. Everybody wants to see it. What if he just f—kin’ leads them to the promised land?”

With a laugh, Travis said, “It would be epic.”

Saleh, 45, was fired after the Jets started a once-promising season with a 2-3 record through the team’s first five games, including two consecutive losses to the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

The conversation about Rodgers, 40, and the head coaching position is noteworthy due to rumored friction between him and Saleh. After Saleh’s firing, there was speculation that Rodgers had a hand in showing him the door.

“This was my decision, and mine alone,” Johnson, 77, was forced to explain after the announcement.

The Jets’ turbulent season has included numerous moments that called Rodgers and Saleh’s relationship into question, including Rodgers awkwardly pushing away his head coach on live television.

Just last week, however, Rodgers insisted he and Saleh were fine.

“Rob and I have a great relationship. We have since day one when I got here,” Rodgers said during an October 1 interview on The Pat McAfee Show. “We have text message conversations, threads that we’re in, conversations about a number of different topics outside of football. We have a good friendship.”

The Jets return to action on Monday, October 14, against the Buffalo Bills.