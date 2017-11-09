Following a huge fight with Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin is done. However, it seems like she is too. In an upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp, the Teen Mom 2 star recounts their argument to the other roommates and everyone seems annoyed that he continuously gets so angry with her.

“This morning when we got in an argument, I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk about this. I’m in a bad mood,’” Kailyn says. “I was like, ‘I’m telling you nicely and you’re not listening. Now I’m yelling and you’re not listening. Now I’m gonna close the door. You’re still not listening.’ It’s like, I don’t know what I can do.”

Meanwhile, Javi has already packed his suitcase and is outside talking to Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Peter Gunz. “It’s kinda like, I hope me and Kailyn can get back together,” Javi admits. “If it wasn’t for Lincoln, me and her would never speak. So I deal with her, and we deal with it because we have to.”

Dr. V and Dr. Ish are watching from their offices and are very concerned. “Even though Javi has told us he wants to coparent effectively, he keeps letting his temper get in the way of that,” Dr. V tells Dr. Ish. Peter then gives Javi some advice. As someone who also wanted to leave the show at one point, he suggests that he talk to the doctors first.

“Why do you only think about yourself?” Kail asks Javi in their interview before they sit down with the doctors. “Because I don’t have to think about you anymore,” he responds. “I’m thinking about me and my son.”

Marriage Boot Camp airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

