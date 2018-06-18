Jay-Z Reveals How He First Met Beyonce on ‘713’ 

They owe it all to MTV! Music producers Cool and Dre revealed that Jay-Z rapped about meeting Beyoncé for the first time on a song titled “713,” which is featured on the couple’s new joint album.

“I remember the night he pulled us into his studio and played it for us, he was like, ‘No one knows the story of how we met. This was the first time I’m ever telling this story,’” Dre told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Monday, June 18. “Boom, he plays it for us. After we listened to the first verse and the hook and the beat played a couple times, he looks at us and he goes, ‘I never knew a love-ove-ove like this – oh s—t, I gotta cut this!”

“Just seeing how that came together, we literally were in the room when he started that second verse,” Cool added. “The ‘network’ line [‘Queen, I ain’t mean no disrespect/But the way I network, it’s hard for me to connect’] he came up with while he was in on the mic. He had his eyes closed and it just came to him. You know it came to him right away.”

Beyoncé, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, surprised fans with the release of a joint album titled “Everything Is Love” on Saturday, June 16. In “713,” the Tidal owner raps about meeting his future-wife at MTV’s Spring Break festival in Cancun, Mexico, in March 2000. They duo sat next to each other on the flight home to New York City, but did not see each other again until two years later, according to the lyrics.

“We played it cool at the pool of the Cancun, VMA / Confidence you exude make the fools stay away Me, I played my room, let the fools have they say,” he raps in the first verse. “Fate had me sittin’ next to you on the plane / And I knew straight away, uh.”

“The next time we would speak was like two years away / You had a man, you shut it down until you two had a break / I bet that dude rued the day,” he continued. “You kept me up on the phone while you were away / You came back, I let you set the date, Nobu on the plate / I brought my dude to play it cool, my first foolish mistake.”

While the pair have never publicly spoken bout how they first met, Beyoncé dished to Seventeen Magazine about settling down with the rapper back in 2008.

“I was 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started dating. There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married,” she told the mag at the time. “I really don’t believe that you will love the same thing when you’re 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: Before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else.”

Eight years after their first meeting, Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in April 2008. They are parents of 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 11-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

