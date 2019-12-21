Jeff Garlin 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

From Curb Your Enthusiasm to Toy Story — what hasn’t Jeff Garlin done? Or shared with his fans, for that matter. The veteran comedian, 57, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about 25 things you might not know about him — including his past celebrity roommates, his current favorite television show and his favorite meal to eat after a stand-up set. Read on to learn more about The Goldbergs actor.

1. My first job ever was delivering newspapers.

2. I filmed my new Netflix special on the 37th anniversary of my first comedy gig, completely by accident.

3. When I lived in Chicago, I was roommates with Conan O’Brien.

4. I also split an apartment with Jon Stewart.

5. I worked in the Second City box office [in Chicago] with Stephen Colbert.

6. My favorite meal after a night of doing standup is Raisin Bran.

7. When given a choice of restaurants, I’ll almost always choose a good deli.

8. I really dig the television show Evil.

9. I do Transcendental Meditation.

10. The thing that inspires my comedy more than anything is jazz, like Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane.

11. I’m loyal to my Chicago teams: the Cubs, the Blackhawks and the Bears. But my favorite basketball team is the Los Angeles Clippers.

13. While working on WALL-E, I didn’t see any of the animation until I watched it at the premiere. I couldn’t believe that I was involved in something so beautiful.

14. My TV dog on The Goldbergs is my real-life dog.

15. I knew I wanted to be a comedian when I saw Jimmy Durante perform when I was a kid and asked my parents if that was an actual job.

16. I grew my first beard when I was 57 years old.

17. I also had my first cocktail at 57.

18. I sometimes do yoga, but you’ll never find me in a yoga class.

19. I was always the funniest kid in school.

20.I was on an episode of Baywatch and I think it’s the best acting I’ve ever done. Also the worst.

21. I love vintage guitars.

22. When I do stand-up comedy, I get on stage never knowing what I’m going to talk about.

23. I’d like to think my job as a comedian helps ease people’s pain.

24. I have two sons [James, 23, and Duke, 19] and love spending time with them.

25. I always tell them: “Take what you do seriously. Don’t take yourself seriously.”