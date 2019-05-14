For better or for worse. When traveling to film with MTV became too hard for Jenelle Evans (and her relationship with David Eason) on the Monday, May 13, season finale of Teen Mom 2, she was forced to reconsider whether she wanted to be part of the show. Unfortunately, MTV wasn’t willing to budge much to ensure the safety of their crew.

As Jenelle headed home from her trip to Florida, she started to wonder whether it was worth it to continue to film if it would keep causing fights with her husband, and knew she had a decision to make. David might be willing to try to make things right with the network, but it didn’t mean they were going to budge and let him film again.

“I’m gonna have to talk to MTV about what the future’s gonna hold,” Jenelle admitted. “I don’t know if they’d accept his apology if he did apologize again. David feels like he needs to defend himself and it upsets him.”

David did end up apologizing to the producers in a text message, and Jenelle got on a call with them to explain that she couldn’t keep traveling to film because it wasn’t working out in her personal life and she was at her breaking point. She was tired of MTV throwing new rules at her and trying to balance filming without David and living her life.

“When any Teen Mom couple goes and travels, they bring whoever they’re married to and I don’t have that option and I don’t feel comfortable doing that,” she said. “It’s causing issues.”

Addie’s Health Scare

After Addie suddenly got sick with a very swollen throat, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert decided to take her to the hospital to make sure it wasn’t anything serious. The doctors ran tests, and Leah was starting to stress out that something terrible could be happening because Addie’s lymph nodes were swollen with no symptoms of anything else.

It wasn’t long before Addie was cleared to go home, but her test results still hadn’t come back in. They put her on antibiotics for two weeks, and Leah and Jeremy planned to take her to their pediatrician to follow up. Addie was just happy she got to spend the day with both of her parents — and Leah and the girls even ended up sleeping at Jeremy’s house to be closer to the hospital.

Leah’s sister, Victoria, thought that something might have happened between them, but she reassured her that it was totally innocent. They both slept on opposite ends of the couch with Addie.

Chelsea Works on Her Anxiety

Chelsea Houska’s heart monitor test results came back all clear, but she was still feeling anxious, so when Cole DeBoer and Aubree left for the night for the father/daughter dance, her dad, Randy, came over to keep her company so she wouldn’t be home alone.

After Randy arrived, they talked about how Chelsea was constantly worried about the worst case scenario happening to her and her children in her own home, and she realized that she needed to do something about her anxiety.

She went to see her family doctor and asked about starting anxiety medication, but her doctor told her there was nothing she could take while she was nursing Layne, aside from antidepressants she’d already tried before. It was time to start thinking about alternative solutions, but she wasn’t convinced they’d help.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

