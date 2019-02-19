Jenelle Evans Tells ‘Teen Mom 2’ Crew She’s ‘Done’ After They Cut Out David

Ready to walk away? Jenelle Evans was fed up with filming for MTV without her husband, David Eason, during the Monday, February 18, episode of Teen Mom 2. Will it be enough for her to walk away from the network for good?

With Jenelle still refusing to be on camera, producer Kristen went to Barbara Evans’ house to find out what was going on. According to what Jenelle told her mom, it was getting too hard for her to film her life when David couldn’t be included. She said it was getting too stressful for her, although she did still want to do the show.

“She told me she’s going to continue to film,” Barbara said. “I don’t talk to her about David. I’m just trying to keep the peace between us. I think she knows this is her job, and he’s not working. They have to have some kind of income coming in.”

Finally, Jenelle did agree to film again, and she met up with her mom, Jace, and the camera crews at a nearby park. But that didn’t mean she wasn’t still upset with MTV. In fact, she was convinced they weren’t respecting her and broke down into tears as she insisted that this would be her last season.

“I don’t need MTV. I need myself, because I’m the only one that’s important here. This show is not important. Me myself, as a person, everyone likes me. They don’t like the Jenelle they see on TV who’s always mad, always angry, always yelling around her kids,” she said. “They don’t see the real me. I finally have someone that supports me, and I can’t bring them? You guys shut me out from everything? Fine, you’re against me. Don’t talk to me. Stay the f—k away from me, because I’m done.”

Cole Keeps Getting Emotional

Now that baby Layne has arrived, Cole DeBoer and Chelsea Houska got to catch their producers up on her birth. Cole got to be the one to pull Layne out all on his own, and it made him super emotional — and the waterworks only got worse after he got to see Watson and Aubree meet her for the first time.

Cole broke down again when he found out that son Watson needed surgery after multiple ear infections. While the surgery went well, but Cole was a self-proclaimed “hot mess.”

“I’m not a crier. Ever since he was born, I’ve all of a sudden started crying,” Cole admitted, as he stayed by Cole’s side during the operation. “Watching him — that was the biggest mistake.”

Stella’s Health Scare

After realizing that Stella was having trouble moving her arms and legs, Briana DeJesus brought her to the hospital, where she learned that she’d need to have emergency surgery. They found out she had a bacterial infection in her shoulder joint, which was obviously really scary and required Stella to stay in the hospital for a few days.

Briana called Stella’s dad, Luis, to let him know what was happening, but he didn’t seem concerned with how she was doing nor did he offer to come down to see her. Although Briana’s mom drove back and forth, caring for Nova and bringing Briana food and clothing, she was mostly left to handle the situation alone.

“It’s scary and it’s stressful, and I don’t want her to get worse,” Briana said on a FaceTime call with her mom. “She’s just so little. I’m just like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ She has all these wires on her, so it’s not like I can cuddle her. And I’m all by myself, it’s not like I have anybody.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

