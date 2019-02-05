It was all a misunderstanding — or was it? Jenelle Evans dealt with the aftermath of her 911 call involving husband David Eason on the Monday, February 4, episode of Teen Mom 2, and even though she refused to film at first, those close to her did open up to the MTV cameras about her side of the story.

After her the call was released publicly, Jenelle’s producer, Kristen, was able to catch up with her mom, Barbara Evans, who hadn’t spoken to Jenelle yet for fear that she’d push her away if she butted in. Having gone through something similar herself, she knew how Jenelle might be feeling.

“I’m worried about her, but anybody who has domestic violence has to make the decision themselves to come forward,” Barbara said. “I was in a relationship all those years — he used to beat the living hell out of me. I remember that feeling … I felt disgraceful, I felt it was my fault, and that I was embarrassed and that I didn’t want anybody to know.”

Nathan took a different approach, though. He said when he went to pick up Kaiser, he asked her straight up what that 911 call was about, and she pretty much just told him to mind his business.

“I really think David is capable of doing something like that,” Nathan admitted. “Everybody can see that Jenelle’s in an abusive relationship now and she’s trying to protect him. I think everybody is starting to realize who is the problem.”

Later, Jenelle finally agreed to film; she and Ensley met up with her mom and Jace for frozen yogurt so Jenelle could explain what happened in her own words. According to Jenelle, they were having a bonfire at their house and drinking with friends when David disappeared, and when he didn’t answer the phone, she was mad.

“When David pulled in the driveway, I came outside yelling, screaming and cussing at him because I was pissed off he didn’t answer the phone,” she said. “As I was yelling at him, we were by the fire. I was basically running toward him cussing, and then I tripped over this freakin’ hole. Well, he saw that I tripped and he went to go catch me and he fell too. So we both fell, and when he fell, he fell on top of me.”

Jenelle said at first, she thought David pushed her down on purpose, but later she realized it was a drunk misunderstanding. When the cops arrived, she said she wanted to be checked out, but told them not to call an ambulance because she didn’t want to cause a commotion while the kids were sleeping.

It didn’t seem like Barbara was buying her story, though and her only comment? “I know, but it was, like, heartbreaking.”

Ali’s Doctor Appointment

After Leah Messer spoke to a special needs advocate for her daughter, Ali, she then had a meeting with the school and another doctor’s appointment. At the last one, they’d found out that her lung function wasn’t where it needed to be, so Leah was nervous that they’d get more bad news this time around.

But after her physical, Leah and Ali got good news: She wasn’t losing strength like they feared she would. Later, Leah got home and told boyfriend Jason Jordan about the appointment, and although she felt optimistic about how Ali was doing, she admitted she was still frustrated by her condition.

“You go to the doctor looking for answers, to make it better,” Leah said. “And you leave, and there’s no answers. There’s no antibiotics to make you better.”

Kailyn Reconnects With Her Sister

Kailyn Lowry was still thinking about reconnecting with her mom and thanks to research her friends did, she found out that her mom lives in Maryland, just two hours away from Kail’s home in Delaware. She became angry that her mom lives so close to her and didn’t reach out; so instead, she decided to try to reconnect with her sister instead — and conveniently enough, her upcoming meeting in Dallas for her haircare line gave her the opportunity to see her in person.

When Kail met up with Mikaila, she was nervous, and Mikaila had some pretty big news to share: She was 14-weeks pregnant! But Kail had something pretty important to share, too — she wanted her sister to join her in visiting their dad, who neither of them were in contact with.

Mikaila wasn’t sure if she wanted to open that can of worms, but Kail didn’t seem phased by it; mostly, she was just excited to become an aunt for the first time.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

