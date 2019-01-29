A scary situation. After surviving Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, Jenelle Evans called 911 on husband David Eason on the Monday, January 28, episode of Teen

Mom 2 — the same call from October 2018 that was released publicly last year.

After Jenelle had to deal with flooding in her house following the storm, the drama was already brewing with David. In fact, he texted producer Kristen while she was filming with Jenelle, threatening to show up because they’d taken Ensley to a pumpkin patch without his permission.

“We haven’t been to the pumpkin patch with any of the kids this season, and he’s mad we went without him,” Jenelle explained. “He was thinking, ‘I’m gonna make Kristen s–t her pants right now.’”

Although that seemed to be the end of the drama that day, later, Jenelle ended up calling 911 on David after they’d gotten into a fight — the same fight Jenelle later claimed was a misunderstanding because they were both drunk.

“My name is Jenelle Eason, and my husband just assaulted me,” she said in her tearful call, telling the dispatcher that her husband was in the house and had been drinking. They sent out emergency responders to her house, and Jenelle promised she’d answer the door.