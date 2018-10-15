Jenelle Evans has documented her life on Teen Mom 2 for eight years, but now the MTV star is claiming the series doesn’t show a good portion of her life.

“So you ask whats boring about Teen Mom? What makes me a prop? All filming ideas are coming from my director or my mother. I’m just in the back nodding and hardly speaking like the robot I’ve turned into,” the 26-year-old MTV star wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, October 15. “Everything I suggest is denied, not including my husband in these ideas.”

“Some examples… THEY are REFUSED (sic) to film Kaiser’s ear surgery,” she continued, referring to the adenoidectomy her 4-year-old son, Kaiser, underwent this month.

Evans also claimed the show would not film her 9-year-old son Jace’s recent soccer game, her 20-month-old daughter Ensley’s “check-up appointment” and her recent sinus surgery, which she is currently recovering from.

“You know what IS BEING FILMED? Custody bulls—t and drama conversations about exs,” Evans added, seemingly referring to her custody battle with Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, and her ongoing custody drama with her mother, Barbara Evans, over Jace. “Oh how f—king fantastic. Way to go! And AGAIN this doesn’t have a damn thing to do with my husband…”

MTV cut all ties with Evans’ husband and Ensley’s father, David Eason, in February after he tweeted a series of homophobic remarks.

Evans first appeared on MTV on season 2 of 16 & Pregnant in 2010. She has starred one all eight seasons of Teen Mom 2, and is currently filming the ninth season, which is expected to return to the network in 2019.

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for a comment.

