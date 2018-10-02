Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson is blogging exclusively with Us Weekly about her quest to take home the season 27 Mirrorball Trophy with partner Joe Amabile! Check back each week for her latest update on the competition.

So last week we weren’t even in the bottom six which was insanity, and I think everyone could see my face was very telling. I was super shocked but very grateful especially for the fans that voted. It was so awesome but it put a lot of pressure on us going into this week to prove that we deserve to be here and that we can do this. It’s not just votes getting us through.

Working Overtime

This week was really stressful because we had less days to put together two dances for New York and Vegas night. It was a lot, very overwhelming. Joe has been working nonstop. He works at the studio for four to six hours, then goes home and practices Kendall [Long]. It’s super adorable.

Rehearsals can get a bit tense because we’re limited on time and there’s a big task at hand, especially for somebody who has no experience with performing. We’ve been rehearsing super hard. Joe was very business this week. Usually he’s a little jokester but he was super into rehearsal because he wanted to do well. I think you could see his improvement.

He’s trying his very best. I think he crushed it Monday and deserved better in his scores, but I am biased. I couldn’t be more proud. I thought the judges were complimentary on how he’s improved in a week. It makes me happy because I get to see his every day improvements and it’s nice to see them acknowledge that. We can literally only go up from here.

In Sickness and Health

For some reason, I get really sick during week two of Dancing With the Stars but Joe’s been such a sweetheart checking on me and making sure I’m healthy. I think, there’s no way I can stop so I just gotta keep going and push through it and take my vitamins!

For our looks, I wanted to do something a bit fairytale like but still pedestrian, where we could be walking down the street but it would be still be magical. I literally felt like modern day Cinderella. Fairytale pedestrian meets Dancing With the Stars.

I got to witness Joe getting his first spray tan this week and it was everything and more than I wished it would be. He was so funny. I think spray tans are definitely in Joe’s future.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!