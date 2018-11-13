Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson is blogging exclusively with Us Weekly about her quest to take home the season 27 Mirrorball Trophy with partner Joe Amabile!

This week was an awesome week for both Joe and myself. First, we had a dedication dance and this was my favorite moment from the season – the process of learning the contemporary dance. We dedicated it to the women in his life – his grandmother, his mom and Kendall [Long]. It was really special moment. During these rehearsals, we solidified this lifelong friendship. We really bonded and trust each other. I think Joe performed it the best he’s ever done it and it was one of my favorite moments I’ve done on the show. It was such a beautiful song that I’ve wanted to do for years and I just loved it.

We also had a judges’ choice dance. Our judge was Carrie Ann Inaba and I couldn’t have been happier that we had Carrie Ann. I feel like she’s been on our side this whole completion. She had some great insight for Joe, not just with his dancing but with his overall presence, with his emotions and his feelings when he’s dancing. I don’t know what she said to him but it just clicked. I loved that moment that we got to share together with her because it was like she really understood.

She talked a lot about his breathing and his intentions, and think that’s something he’s been lacking. As many times I can say it to him, coming from a judge, specifically Carrie Ann, it just clicked. He took it to heart. I think that’s something he used was his breath and his intention. He was looking sharp and he was smooth throughout it. Carrie Ann is smart and knew what he needed to know and what he needed to work on.

Joe is a great student and he listens. It was really awesome to redeem ourselves in the quick step. The last time we did quick step was week one and he legit, half way through, messed up the whole steps, got off beat and we couldn’t finish it. We got a four. In 10 seasons, I had never seen a four. To see him come back and improve so much, and even feeling the way he danced it as his partner, he was one million times better tonight. I would love to see a side by side of the dances. I think that would be freaking brilliant to see the direct improvement, even with the way he carried himself. The first week, he was so timid and scared and fearful and this week, I feel like he wanted to conquer it.

Obviously, it’s sad to go but I am so happy right now, I think just because of what a great night we ended on. I wouldn’t want to end any other way. In general, Joe is an awkward, goofy introverted person. I think my personality, obviously is very loud and out there. I have no reservations, so I think it was a good balance to bring out this funny side of Joe. Slowly but surely he opened up more and more.

My Final Takeaway

Every partner you get is so different, you learn a lot from each of them. I think the thing I learned the most from Joe is patience. I had to learn his learning process and it made me a better person because my worst quality has always been my patience. I’m a perfectionist and want things to be done now. This was a great opportunity for me to breathe through the process and help somebody else but to want the best for them and to do it in a slow, but patient way.

I want to end with exciting news! I am going on tour with my fiancé and a bunch of awesome Dancing With the Stars pros on the Dancing With the Stars: Live tour. Our first show is December 15. It’s going to be an epic experience.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

