Jennie Garth regrets signing on for The CW’s 90210 reboot.

“I wish I hadn’t done it. No offense to them,” Garth, 52, said during a ‘90s Con panel for the original Beverly Hills, 90210 on Saturday, September 14, per People. “The producer was a friend of a friend, and I remember he came over in my living room, sat me down, [billed it as] this chance of a lifetime.”

Garth added, “He asked me to do it and I didn’t know how to say no then. But the people were very nice and all the best to them.”

Beverly Hills, 90210, in which Garth starred as Kelly Taylor, aired on Fox between 1990 and 2000. Nearly a decade later, The CW mounted a reboot in which adopted siblings Annie and Dixon Wilson (Shenae Grimes Beech and Tristan Wilds, respectively) moved from Kansas to California. They even attended the same school as the OG series, where Garth’s Kelly now worked as the guidance counselor. Kelly was also revealed to be the older half-sister of West Beverly student Erin Silver (Jessica Stroup).

Garth played a supporting role in 90210 as a single mother. As the OG finale revealed, Kelly chose Dylan (Luke Perry) over Brandon (Jason Priestley). Sometime before the Wilson siblings moved to the City of Angels, Kelly and Dylan went their separate ways after welcoming a son together.

Perry, who died in 2019 after suffering a stroke, never appeared on the CW series. Costars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling did reprise their respective roles of Brenda Walsh and Donna Martin in brief cameos. (Doherty later died in July 2024 at the age of 53.)

“Everyone had something to say about Shannen when it was announced that she was coming back to do our version of her (much beloved) Beverly Hills 90210,” Annalynne McCord, who played Naomi Clark on the reboot, exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “But the woman everyone depicted and the woman I got to spend time with on set were two very different people. So, of course, I loved her right away!”

Other costars from the original series were not as open to returning to their beloved roles.

“I never wanted to [do it]. I was so shocked they were doing a new show,” Gabrielle Carteris said during the Florida convention on Saturday . “I was like, is it like, they long so much you’re just going to try to reinvent it over and over?”

The entire Beverly Hills, 90210 gang, minus the late Perry, did eventually reunite in Fox’s BH90210 spinoff in 2019. They played heightened versions of their real-life selves in present day.