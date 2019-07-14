What was supposed to be an epic night of song and dance for Jennifer Lopez fans in New York City on Saturday, July 13, turned dark when the singer’s concert was evacuated due to a blackout.

Attendees at the Second Act star’s sold-out Madison Square Garden show were escorted out of the arena after a Manhattan-area power outage caused the entire building to go black after just three songs. While a concertgoer tells Us Weekly that Lopez, 49, attempted to address the crowd before the show was canceled, her microphone had already been disconnected, leading her to take to social media to share her thoughts.

“Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight,” the “Medicine” songstress tweeted alongside a video promising her fans they’ll “get their money’s worth” when she’s able to reschedule the show. “We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!!”

Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight. We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!! ❤️❤️ #ItsMyPartyTour pic.twitter.com/PZhFoPkeeM — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 14, 2019

Lopez later took to Instagram to update fans about the status of the makeup show, stating that Madison Square Garden is working to ensure she can perform there on Monday, July 15, before she jets off to Boston for her show there on Tuesday, July 16.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Gonna take more than a city-wide blackout to shut us down!” the Bronx native captioned the clip. “Rescheduling the show for Monday night! ✨💜🙏🏼 #ItsMyPartyTour #SeeYouSoon #TakeTwo Ticketmaster and LiveNation will have details on their websites

in the morning!!!”

Prior to the show, Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, posted a sweet tribute to his future spouse.

“Bronx to Madison Square Garden. For a cab driver, it’s just a 9.2-mile ride,” he penned next to a selfie of the duo. “But for @jlo, the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world’s most famous arena, was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication. Keep on killing it girl.”

However, it wasn’t the 43-year-old retired MLB player who got all the action on Friday night at Lopez’s first MSG show. The “Ain’t Your Mama” songstress honored U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player Carli Lloyd with an onstage lap dance for helping her team to take home the 2019 World Cup title.

“I’ve got a little present for you. Are you ready for this? I don’t know if you’re ready for this,” Lopez told the athlete, 36, before two backup dancers handcuffed Llyod as she proceeded to perform the sultry celebration dance. “I’ve got a little present for you. Actually, Carli, I got two presents for you.”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, was in the audience at the concert with some of the twosome’s children. Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the MLB Tonight commentator is dad of daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!