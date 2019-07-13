Victory lap (dance)! Jennifer Lopez performed a sexy dance routine for U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player Carli Lloyd after taking home the 2019 World Cup title.

The singer, who will mark her 50th birthday on Wednesday, July 24, brought the athlete, 36, on stage during her Friday, July 12, Madison Square Garden concert in New York City to celebrate her big win. Lopez explained that she would rather give than receive in honor of her milestone year.

“I’ve got a little present for you. Are you ready for this? I don’t know if you’re ready for this,” she told Lloyd. “I’ve got a little present for you. Actually, Carli, I got two presents for you.”

Two backup dancers then handcuffed the Olympic gold medalist to a chair before Lopez began showing off her sultry moves to Jeremih’s “Birthday Sex.” The bit continued as the actress switched to her own song: “If You Had My Love.”

Lloyd seemed thrilled by the experience, later tweeting, “A first for everything,” along with a laugh-cry emoji.

Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was reportedly in the audience, along with some of the couple’s children. The World of Dance judge shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The 43-year-old former baseball player is the father of daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The former New York Yankee has been by the “Dinero” songstress’ side through the highs and lows of her It’s My Party Tour. Rodriguez consoled her in a YouTube video posted on July 6 when Lopez expressed disappointment after a “tough” performance. “It was the best show I’ve seen so far. You guys killed it! And you showed why you’re a champion, baby,” he raved. “You were down and you still came back up and had the best show. … You don’t see how great you are. You really have no idea.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!