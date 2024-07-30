Sorry, Mayor of Kingstown fans, Jeremy Renner is not on board with a possible romance between Mike and Iris.

Anything romantic between Mike (played by Renner) and Iris (Emma Laird) “negates” what Renner, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively was a “real relationship” between the two characters.

“They asked about writing [a romance], and I just thought it goes against the purity [of] Mike and that relationship,” Renner shared while promoting his partnership with Silk. “You can still have love for people, you can still take care of them and look after them. Doesn’t mean you have to hook up.”

Since Mike saved Emma during the show’s first season, fans have been hoping for a romantic storyline between the two. Mayor of Kingstown season 3 — which is currently airing on Paramount+ — has shown their close-knit friendship continuing to blossom with Mike offering Iris a possible permanent home.

While the show’s intense third season is coming to an end, Renner promised Us an “amazing” season finale.

“There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if it ends well, but it certainly ends,” the actor teased. “It’s exciting. It’s been a great season, and I can tell you that we are definitely doing another season for sure.”

Paramount+ has yet to officially confirm Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is coming, but Renner is ready for more.

“I think after this season, we had a really good appetite for how we left it,” he continued. “There’s got to be another one around the corner. It’s just how and when.”

When it came to his character specifically, Renner debated whether Mike is really smart or really lucky.

“I think he puts himself in positions to win,” the actor declared.

While he’s waiting to get back on set for the streaming hit, Renner is gearing up for 11-year-old daughter Ava to head back to school — and he has Silk plant-based milk on his side.

The brand teamed up with Renner and nutrition expert Alicia “Chacha” Miller, RD to sponsor Camp RennerVation. The actor and his charity, which supports at-risk youth and children in foster care, hosted an “amazing” five days at a camp in Lake Tahoe.

“We had nutritionists there teaching kids about the good things to put in your body, and sometimes we have to work harder for it to get good things,” he told Us. “A lot of times it’s easy to get the junk food. I think we all know that, but food is our medicine and it’s important to put good things in our body and it tastes good, man.”

But as summer is coming to a close, Renner is integrating Silk into his morning routines with Ava.

“We make breakfast together, or I teach her to make breakfast, so I don’t always have to do it for her,” he shared. “I try to get her on my health and wellness sort of stuff. She eats the super green gummies and she’ll try certain things, but I always make my protein shakes.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi