Jeremy Renner is back and better than ever, reprising his role as Mike McClusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 3.

The forthcoming episodes mark Renner’s return to television following his snow plow accident in January 2023. The actor suffered 30 broken bones after he was crushed by a 14,000-lb. snowplow, which he was preventing from hitting his nephew.

Over one year later, Renner shared his plans to return to the Mayor of Kingstown set, which would be his first acting role following the accident.

“We have a lot to celebrate this year,” the Marvel star shared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. “I’m so blessed that I had so many things to live for. I have a giant family, a 10-year-old daughter. I would have disappointed and messed up a lot of people’s lives if I passed. There’s a lot for me to fight for. Recovery is a one-way road in my mind. I still work hard every day.”

He also revealed that he would be headed to set “in a week.” When it came time for Mayor of Kingstown to start production once again, Renner shared a photo back in character.

“Day one on set,” he shared in the January 2024 post. “Nervous today. Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Mayor of Kingstown season 3:

Is Jeremy Renner Returning to ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 3?

The show will mark Renner’s first foray into acting following his 2023 accident.

“Doing television is quite arduous. It’s long hours and a lot of heavy lifting,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2024 of the show. “I’m just focusing on this right now and will see how I come out at the end of it. Because my number one priority still is my recovery and strengthening and just getting better, internally and externally, every day.”

Who Is Returning to ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 3?

Other than Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach are all set to star.

What Will ‘Major of Kingstown’ Season 3 Be About?

“A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls,” the official Paramount+ logline reads. “The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.”

When Will ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 3 Premiere?

The show’s third season is set to premiere via Paramount+ on Sunday, June 2.

The streaming service has already released a first look trailer at the forthcoming episodes, which promises growing tensions for Renner and his confidants.