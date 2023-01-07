The Mayor of Kingstown star, 51, was airlifted to the intensive care unit on Sunday, January 1, after “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” while driving a snowplow. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a “traumatic injury” involving the Marvel actor in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno. The Sheriff’s Office noted that the California native was the only person involved in the incident.
The Hurt Locker star has lived in the Reno area for nearly a decade, telling the Reno Gazette Journal in December 2019 that he now considers himself a Renoite though he was born and raised in California. “In a big city, it’s hard to find community and even know your neighbors in a big city, but with Reno, I find I know quite a few people here,” the Oscar nominee explained at the time. “It’s just big enough, and it’s just small enough for me, and I love it.”
Renner has shared several updates about heavy snowfall over the past couple of months, posting photos via social media. “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke,” the Hawkeye alum tweeted in December 2022 alongside a photo of a vehicle completely buried in snow. “#WinterWonderland.”
Over the weekend, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the areas surrounding Reno as well one for the Lake Tahoe Basin. According to the city’s Weather Service, the Tahoe Basin received between 20 and 24 inches of snow on Saturday, December 31, and Sunday.
One day after the accident, a rep for Renner said that the actor underwent surgery on Monday, January 3, adding that he was returned to the ICU “in critical but stable condition” following the procedures.
Keep scrolling for everything to know about Renner’s accident and recovery:
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Jeremy Renner Critically Injured in Snowplow Accident: Everything to Know
Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on New Year's Day after sustaining injuries while plowing snow in Nevada.
Days before the accident, Renner posted an Instagram Story where he revealed that he was making a hill for his family to sled on over the holidays. "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids," he wrote, adding red heart emojis. The Wind River actor shares daughter Ava Berlin, 9, with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. The duo called it quits in 2014.
Mark Ruffalo, who starred alongside Renner in several Marvel movies, asked fans to pray for the American Hustle star. "Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," the Dark Waters actor, 55, wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside a news story about the incident.
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
What Happened to Jeremy Renner?
The Tag star was plowing snow near his home in Nevada on January 1 when he suffered injuries in a "weather-related accident." He was airlifted to a local hospital after law enforcement responded to calls about a "traumatic injury."
Credit: Photo by Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock
What Are His Injuries?
According to Renner's rep, the actor “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” during the incident.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
What Treatment Has Jeremy Renner Undergone?
One day after the accident, the star's representative confirmed that Renner underwent surgery to treat his injuries. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the spokesperson said on January 2.
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
How Has His Family Responded?
"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," Renner's rep said in a statement on January 2. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."
Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy Renner/Instagram
What Did He Say About the Accident?
Renner broke his silence about the scary incident on Tuesday, January 3. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," the actor wrote via Instagram, alongside a selfie of his bruised face and a tube in his nose.
Credit: Scott Sonner/AP/Shutterstock
What Has the Washoe County Sheriff Said About the ‘Tragic Accident’?
Local sheriff Darin Balaam opened up about the circumstances of Renner’s incident in a Tuesday, January 3, press conference.
“Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving,” Balaam said at the time, noting the Hawkeye alum was helping a family member get a “stuck” car out of a snowbank. “After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member.”
He continued: “At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver's seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully. … The investigation is ongoing, however, we do not suspect any foul play. I'll repeat that: We do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident.”
Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy Renner/Instagram
Was He Still Hospitalized on His Birthday?
Renner shared a photo with his medical team hours before his 52nd birthday. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he captioned the group snap with several praying emojis.