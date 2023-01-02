On the mend. Jeremy Renner was hospitalized after sustaining injuries while plowing snow.

The Marvel star, 51, is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident,” his spokesperson told Deadline after the incident occurred on Sunday, January 1.

According to the outlet, the Mayor of Kingstown actor was airlifted to a nearby hospital on Sunday, where he received “excellent care.” Renner is recovering with his family.

The two-time Oscar nominee and his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, share daughter Ava Berlin, 9. Renner and the model tied the knot in January 2014, but she filed for divorce less than one year later, citing “irreconcilable differences” in her December 2014 paperwork. Since calling it quits, the twosome have been at odds over custody of their little girl.

At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Renner requested to decrease the amount he owes Pacheco in child support. In court docs obtained by Us Weekly at the time, the Hurt Locker actor argued that the global health crisis — which caused the cancelation or postponement of projects he was involved in — would impact his overall income for the year. He asked to pay $11,201 per month rather than the previously required $30,000 monthly.

Two years later, the Hawkeye star shared a rare glimpse of how his daughter has grown while celebrating her 9th birthday. “As you took your FIRST breath, gripping my finger tightly (palmers reflex), I instantly understood my directive in life as a father,” he captioned an Instagram tribute in March 2022, posting a throwback photo of Ava as an infant. “That If I do right by you, we will be holding hands as I take my LAST breath. Happy Birthday to my number one #proudpapa.”

The Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol actor has kept his family life relatively private but has documented special moments with the preteen over the years. “Thank you, dad for setting the bar so high for me to become the best Father I can be … and to my sweet darlin Ava, you will ALWAYS be ‘The Best Part of Me,'” he wrote via Instagram in honor of Father’s Day 2021.

Amid Renner and Pacheco’s contentious custody battle, the Canada native accused her ex of verbal, emotional and substance abuse in 2019 court documents. Renner, meanwhile, claimed in May 2020 that his former spouse withdrew $50,000 from Ava’s trust fund “for her own personal benefit.” (Both parties have denied the allegations brought forward against them.)