Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, issued a response to the actor’s request to lower his child support payments.

“It is very disheartening that in a time of global crisis there is yet another attempt to reduce funds I rely on to provide for our child,” the Canadian actress, 28, told Page Six in a statement on Wednesday, March 25.

The Avengers actor, 49, filed a request to decrease the amount he owes Pacheco in child support amid the coronavirus outbreak. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 24, Renner noted that the pandemic has resulted in the cancelation or postponement of projects he was scheduled to appear in for 2020, which he claims will impact his overall income for the remainder of the year.

“I had planned for my income to be substantially lower this year, due to the fact that the Avengers film series has now finished production and been released,” the Arrival actor, 49, said in the legal documents.

“I did have some work lined up; however, with the advent of the coronavirus, the film and television industry has gone on indefinite hiatus, and it is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year,” he continued. “As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed.”

At this time, Renner claimed he’s required to pay Pacheco $30,000 per month to help financially support their 6-year-old daughter, Ava. The payment goes toward essential areas, including food and housing costs. However, the Wind River star believes that $11,201 per month should suffice.

After welcoming Ava in 2013, Renner wed Pacheco in a secret ceremony that following year. The pair separated in 2015 and have since entered into a messy custody battle. This past September, Pacheco filed for sole custody of Ava and Renner carried out the same action the following day.

A source told Us in October 2019 that Renner isn’t “backing down,” as he filed a declaration to “disprove the allegations” made by Pacheco. “Sonni is using the courts in an attempt to alienate Ava from Jeremy,” the insider claimed. “She wants sole custody of Ava because she wants more money. Period. This is a shameless money grab. Jeremy has been extremely generous to Sonni, but it’s never going to be enough.”