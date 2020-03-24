Even Jeremy Renner has fallen on hard times. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor filed a request to lower his child support payments to his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.

“I had planned for my income to be substantially lower this year, due to the fact that the Avengers film series has now finished production and been released,” Renner, 49, said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “I did have some work lined up; however, with the advent of the coronavirus, the film and television industry has gone on indefinite hiatus, and it is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year. As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed.”

The Oscar nominee said he currently pays approximately $30,000 per month for his daughter Ava’s housing, food, transportation and clothing, but he estimates that the 6-year-old’s “reasonable needs” should only add up to $11,201 per month.

Renner further alleged that Pacheco, 28, has been using the money as “her own ‘slush fund’” to support her lifestyle and to wage a months-long “custody war” against him in court.

“Sonny’s voracious appetite for Jeremy’s money has no end in sight,” the Arrival star’s attorney claimed in the documents.

The former couple married in January 2014, nine months after welcoming their daughter. Pacheco filed for divorce from Renner that December, citing irreconcilable differences. They finalized the case later that month.

In September 2019, the Hurt Locker star and Pacheco each filed requests for sole custody of Ava. The actress later accused her ex-husband of threatening to kill her, which he vehemently denied.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” Renner’s rep said in a statement to Us in October 2019. “This is a matter for the court to decide.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Pacheco’s attorney for comment.