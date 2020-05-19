Getting messy — again. Jeremy Renner accused his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, of misusing money from their daughter Ava’s trust fund in new court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The 49-year-old actor alleged that Pacheco, 29, has taken nearly $50,000 from their 7-year-old daughter’s trust fund account in less than two years.

“In an email to Mr. Renner’s business manager, Jeffrey Jacobs, dated April 23, 2019, [Pacheco] admitted transferring funds from the minor’s trust account to her personal account in violation of the Court’s Order, stating: ‘The money transfers to my bank were to keep my afloat/provide [the minor] Christmas presents/birthday gift bags and essentials for her bday party — after all my savings were spent on lawyers/child custody evaluator,’” the paperwork reads. “[Pacheco] made the unilateral decision to take funds from the minor’s trust account and use them for her own personal gain when she was short on funds.”

That same month, Renner accused Pacheco of taking an additional $10,000 from Ava’s trust. According to the docs, she addressed the withdrawal in an email to Jacobs.

“‘Please note the number of $10‚701.40 was taken out of this account to pay my property taxes for 6 months,’” Pacheco allegedly wrote in an email to Jacobs in December 2019. “Once again this year like the past years, mine and [A.R.]’s savings have been drained from attorney fees.”

The Bourne Legacy actor also cited several other alleged transfers from Ava’s trust fund for Pacheco’s legal expenses.

“In less than two years, [Pacheco] has taken nearly $50,000 from the minor’s trust account and has used those funds for her own personal benefit,” the docs claim. “To pay property taxes, attorney’s fees, and other expenses completely unrelated to the minor.”

Pacheco denied Renner’s claims in a statement.

“I am sick of being continually bullied, having my name slandered, and the truth muted,” she told People. “Anyone who is a parent knows that the most important thing in the world is their child’s health and safety. Over the years it’s hard to fathom what I’ve seen and what people have told me they’ve seen in regards to Jeremy’s disturbing actions while our child is in his care.”

Pacheco and Renner, who welcomed Ava in 2013, wed in January 2014. They split less than a year later.

The former couple have subsequently been involved in a nasty custody battle. Pacheco has also accused Renner of threatening her in the past, which he denied.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” Renner’s rep said in a statement to Us in October 2019. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”