A heartbreaking moment. Jeremy Renner revealed that he wrote his family a final goodbye letter while in the hospital following his New Year’s Day snowplow accident.

The Avengers: Endgame star, 52, recalled the emotional experience in a sneak peek of his sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer, which airs on ABC Thursday, April 6. “I’m writing down notes in my phone — the last words to my family,” Renner shared in the Wednesday, April 5, clip as he shed a few tears.

He also opened up about what was going through his head in the moments after he was run over by his snowplow in Reno, Nevada. “If I was there on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die. And surely, I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone,” Renner said, noting that his nephew, “sweet Alex,” called 911, “and the rest of the calvary came.”

In a preview of the interview shared last month, Renner noted that he was “awake through every moment” of the incident, telling Sawyer, 77, that he “chose” to survive. “[I thought], ‘You’re not gonna kill me. No way,’” he stated.

The Hurt Locker star — perhaps best known for portraying the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — was airlifted to a local hospital on January 1 and suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injures,” according to his rep.

One day later, a spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly that the Wind River star was treated for his injuries, stating, “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Renner — who shares daughter Ava Berlin, 10, with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco — shared a selfie from the hospital via Instagram on January 3, which he captioned, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

In addition to receiving well-wishes from fans, several of Renner’s Marvel costars shared their love for the Hawkeye star in the comments section. “Tough as nails. Love you buddy,” Chris Evans commented with a red heart emoji, while Paul Bettany wrote, “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”

Chris Hemsworth and Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo all wished the Oscar nominee a speedy recovery. Jimmy Fallon also shared a sweet message, commenting, “Lotsa love out there for you bud.”

Renner continued to share updates on his healing journey with fans via social media. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years … Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he captioned a pic of himself undergoing physical therapy on January 21.

He continued: “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I … Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph airs on ABC Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.