Don’t fall in love at the Jersey Shore — especially with a club that’s had its liquor license revoked.

Karma, the Seaside Heights, New Jersey, club that served as a bonus character on early seasons of Jersey Shore, was demolished on Wednesday, December 27, and its most famous patrons had some things to say about it.

“We got a Situation,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tweeted in response to videos of the beloved hangout being torn down.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a TikTok video of herself reacting to the news that Karma would be no more. “Snooki, how do you feel about Karma being demolished?” read text overlaid on the clip. In the video, Snooki, 36, lip-synched to audio of someone saying, “I’m OK,” before bursting into faux tears as mournful piano music played.

@snooki My hoop earrings are still in the bathroom. I MET BERNARD THERE! How do you think i feel?! ♬ How are you Im ok – thatjasmina555

The MTV personality also clapped back at a social media user who tweeted that they wished the Jersey Shore cast was inside when the club was destroyed. “Aw you wishin death on us Bucky, that’s cool!” Snooki quipped via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

As Jersey Shore fans know, Karma was the place to see and be seen in Seaside Heights circa 2010 after the show premiered the year prior. Snooki, The Situation and their castmates frequently beat up the beat till the wee hours at the two-story venue before heading home to their shore house. Jenni “JWoww” Farley famously peed behind the bar during one wild night, while Deena Cortese was thrown out for flashing her fellow patrons.

The original run of Jersey Shore ended in 2012, but the show was rebooted as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018. The sixth season of Family Vacation wrapped up earlier this month.

Karma, meanwhile, faced some difficulties after the roommates moved on and started families of their own. The club was shut down in 2018 after its liquor license was revoked following reports of underage drinking.

“There will be people with some good memories of the early days, but then later on, it became a very hectic situation,” Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz told News12 New Jersey on Wednesday.

Greg Lertch, one of the crew members demolishing the club, admitted that he was once a Karma patron himself. “Thinking back 10 years ago, I came in here and did some shots, drank some Red Bull and vodkas,” he told News12. “It’s fun showing up, tearing it down. Putting an end to the era.”

The former site of Karma is set to be redeveloped to house a mixed-use condominium building. It remains to be seen whether the units will come with duck phones.