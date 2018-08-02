What happens in Sin City … airs on season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The dynamic cast reunited for another trip, this time to Las Vegas. In the first trailer, released on Thursday, August 2, it looks like once again, there will be some feuding going on with Angelina Pivarnick.

“I went to lunch with Angelina. She wants to come to Vegas,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi tells the group in the new trailer. Jenni “JWoww” Farley does not seem amused and actually gets annoyed with Nicole for even meeting up with her.

Angelina, 31, didn’t get along with most of the cast during the original series but did return for the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Miami. She seemed to patch things up with the gang, but that doesn’t mean the cast is ready to take her in with open arms.

“I wanted to go and make amends because I really thought that there was a lot of unfinished business with me and the cast and the roommates,” the EMT told Us in May about why she wanted to enter the house again. “I just felt like there was a lot on my chest that I needed to get off, and it was eating up and away at me for all those years.”

The trailer also features some big moments for the rest of the cast, including Deena Cortese announcing she’s pregnant, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio seemingly getting married (to Vinny Guadagnino?), and someone mooning the group.

“I’ve said this before and I’m gonna say it again. What a country,” Pauly D, 38, says in the clip.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 2 premieres on MTV Thursday, August 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

