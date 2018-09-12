Move over Ronnie, there’s new drama in town! During the Thursday, September 13, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni “JWoww” Farley hits her breaking point with Angelina Pivarnick.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the 32-year-old EMT attempts to make nice with Jenni during a night out, regardless of their feud. (After season 1 filming ended, Angelina called Jenni a “Jersey Whore” on Instagram and has yet to apologize.)

However, her playful attempt to put an ice cube down Jenni’s dress does not go over all. In fact, Jenni, 32, gets really annoyed with her and even Ronnie Ortiz-Magro admits Jenni’s husband Roger doesn’t mess with her. Clearly Angelina didn’t get the memo and ultimately, Jenni puts her in a headlock.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jenni and Angelina broke down their long-winded feud.

“I’m protective of my roommates. The thing with Angelina was real and it’s been going on for years. But when [Nicole] invited her to Vegas, the real-life stuff was happening with Ron and I was just like, ‘This is weird for an outsider to be involved,’” Jenni told Us exclusively last month . “Literally in the middle of Ron dealing with this craziness and we’re just going to have this chick walk in and now she’s going to have to deal with it? It was just bad timing on all our parts.”

Angelina told Us she understood, noting she came in during a “nightmare” situation. “We’re taking baby steps – very little, tiny baby steps into getting to know each other,” Angelina said about her friendship with Jenni now.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!