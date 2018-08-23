Tensions are high between everyone in the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The cast stopped by the Us Weekly studio on Wednesday, August 22, and opened up about one fight in particular that has everyone on edge. In the teaser dropped on Wednesday, it’s evident that Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick do not get along – and actually get physical. Their messy relationship also got between Jenni’s relationship with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

During the original series, Angelina and Jenni did not get along and after she filmed her brief stay during season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she shaded Jenni on Instagram, tagging her in a photo that said “Jersey Whore.”

“I was just so confused because she’s like the furthest thing from a whore,” Deena Cortese told Us. Angelina, 32, did admit she should never have posted it, but the photo still remains on her account. However, that’s not the reason Jenni didn’t want Angelina in the house in Las Vegas.

“I’m protective of my roommates. The thing with Angelina was real and it’s been going on for years. But when [Nicole] invited her to Vegas, the real-life stuff was happening with Ron and I was just like, ‘This is weird for an outsider to be involved,’” Jenni, 32, told Us. “Literally in the middle of Ron dealing with this craziness and we’re just going to have this chick walk in and now she’s going to have to deal with it? It was just bad timing on all our parts.”

Angelina agreed that the situation was “a nightmare” and that she isn’t part of the original family so she understood where Jenni was coming from.

“We’re taking baby steps – very little, tiny baby steps into getting to know each other,” Angelina said of her relationship with Jenni now.

The mother of two also opened up about how it put a wrench in her friendship with Nicole.

“We never fight. The last time we fought besides Miami, was Italy,” Jenni said. “She might have said through passing, that Angelina might come. But she didn’t say to us that Angelina’s coming on this day and time … Literally, Vegas is probably the craziest of the 10 years we’ve ever had.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 2 premieres on MTV Thursday, August 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

