‘Jersey Shore’ Reboot Will Return to Miami to Film: Details!

Cabs are here! The Jersey Shore gang will officially head back to Miami for the reboot. Some of the stars announced the news on Monday, January 15.

“WELP! We back to Miami!!!! #JesusTakeTheWheel #JSFamilyVacation,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote via Instagram.

The decision to revisit Florida eight years later was made by fans of the MTV show. “Where the f—k they going? We f—kin heard you,” a preview reads. “It’s f—kin Miami!”

Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio can be heard saying: “I love Miami this time of year!”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley also shared the clip on social media. “let’s do this,” she wrote.

As previously reported, the BFFS and their former costars — Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz- Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will reunite for the revival. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola decided not to join the show, but Farley hopes that she changes her mind.

“In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in. Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it,” she exclusively told Us Weekly last week.

When asked if Giancola decided to not sign on because of her ex Ortiz-Magro or because she just wanted to stay out of the limelight, she replied: “Both, honestly, I’m thinking both. She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don’t know. She’s just on to the next chapter in her life. I’m still in shock thinking that the show is coming back too. We never expected this … I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope.”

