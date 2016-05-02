One kid and counting! Jessa Duggar reveals in Us Weekly's new issue that she and husband Ben Seewald are continuing to move forward with their adoption plans.

The Jill & Jessa: Counting On star, 23, tells Us that she and Ben — who welcomed 5-month-old son Spurgeon in November 2015 — have discussed adoption since before their November 2014 wedding and are continuing to explore the process.

"We have many friends who have walked this road, so we have seen firsthand the amazing power of adoption," the first-time mom explains. "There are so many kids out there who are longing for the love of a family, and we feel strongly about opening our hearts and our home to welcome them in."

"We don’t know what the future holds, but as the Bible says, 'Man plans his way, and God directs his steps,'" continues the 19 Kids and Counting alum. "So we want to move forward with paperwork and a home study, and just be ready for however God opens those doors."

The couple put adoption plans on hold when Jessa got pregnant with Spurgeon, and she said earlier this season on Counting On that counselors advise waiting until their son reaches 9 months before they again pursue adopting. Jessa's older sister Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard — who are parents of son Israel, 12 months — have also said they would like to adopt and may do so while they're performing missionary work in Central America.

Jessa says she and Ben, 20, "would love to adopt many kids," although how many little ones is still up in the air.

"It’s not really about any specific number, but cherishing and loving the ones God brings to us — whether that be just one, or whether it be more, we’ll be grateful," she says.

The reality-TV stalwart points out that and she and her husband are hoping to have a large brood, as she "absolutely loved being part of such a big family growing up."

"I would love a house full of kids!" says Duggar, who has 18 siblings. "Ben jokes about wanting 15 sons, but I imagine we will probably have a good mix of boys and girls."

To read her comments about her plans to raise Spurgeon "differently" from her own upbringing, click here.

For more from Jessa and Jill, 24, about raising their first sons, pick up the new issue of Us, on stands now.

Jill & Jessa: Counting On's season 1 finale airs on TLC Tuesday, May 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

