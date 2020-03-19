Jessa Duggar Shoots Down Sister-in-Law’s Gown on ‘Say Yes to the Dress’

Not her style. Jessa Duggar made her feelings known when her sister-in-law tried on a wedding gown that she deemed inappropriate on Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Saturday, March 21, season premiere, Jessica Seewald — who is Duggar’s husband Ben Seewald’s sister — slips on a Romona Keveza dress that exposes her cleavage with its plunging neckline. “My girls are out to play!” Jessica tells store manager Robin Gibbs.

Jessica herself admits to the cameras that she got more than she bargained for with the gown. “The first thing I noticed was my chest — just everywhere,” she explains. “I wanted to show my curves, but this is a little bit too flashy.”

Jessica prefers another dress she tried on, but to play devil’s advocate, she shows her loved ones the Romona Keveza option. “Maybe going out in this dress is a good strategy,” she says. “After they see this dress, they’re gonna be totally fine with the first dress.”

Duggar, 27, is among the family members who does not approve of the gown. “Absolutely, like, no,” she offers. “The neckline was definitely too low. That’s not really what you should look like on your wedding day.“

However, the Counting On star acknowledges that she loves “the cut of the skirt and all that.”

Jessica uses the opportunity to reintroduce the idea of the first gown. “I like the first dress better than this one,” she reveals. “I cannot get that first dress out of my mind.”

Duggar and Ben, 24, tied the knot in November 2014 and went on to welcome son Spurgeon, 4, son Henry, 3, and daughter Ivy, 9 months.

The reality star opened up exclusively to Us in July 2018 about her go-to marriage advice. “Never stop showing gratitude to your spouse for all the things they do to help out,” she noted at the time. “It doesn’t matter how big or small. Sometimes couples come to expect things of each other and they stop noticing and appreciating things the other one does to help out with the kids or keep the household running smoothly.”

Season 11 of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta premieres on TLC Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET.