When one door closes, another one opens! On April 8, after 11 seasons, ABC will air the series finale of Modern Family. But for Uncle Mitchell, a.k.a. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, his journey is just beginning.

Not only is the actor, 44, building a family (he and husband Justin Mikita, 34, are expecting their first baby this summer), but he’s also building literal houses. HGTV’s rebooted Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will overhaul the homes of 10 deserving families and feature guest stars including Anthony Anderson, Laila Ali and David Bromstad. Ferguson exclusively tells Us Weekly that the gig “came as a surprise,” but that he quickly realized it was “something [I] had to do.”

According to the star, Extreme Makeover is the perfect project for him. “Reality TV wasn’t necessarily where I saw my career going, but a show like this has such an amazing human connection story,” he tells Us. “It’s absolutely in sync with what I do. I love working with outreach programs and refugees. This seemed like a no-brainer.”

The Emmy-nominated actor even confessed to being a lifelong fan of the show, reminiscing of the original production with former host Ty Pennington. “Knowing that he’s such an accomplished carpenter and knowing that I’m not, I love that he’s given me his blessing,” explains The Class alum.

He continues, “There’s just so much negative news in our world, so I’m excited for people to see heartwarming stories and humans helping each other and being selfless.”

When Ferguson isn’t renovating homes, fans will be able to watch him on the stage post-Modern Family. “I never anticipated being a TV actor, and that happened on one of the biggest shows in recent history,” admits the Ugly Betty alum. “This experience has been a surprise. I’m doing Take Me Out on Broadway this spring. I kind of love the idea of just going with the flow. It’s worked out really well for me over the past 12 years!”

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition premieres February 16 at 9pm ET.

With reporting by Marisa Laudadio

