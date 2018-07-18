Alrighty then. In a time of reboots and revivals, there is one franchise you won’t see expanded anytime soon — Ace Ventura.

Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls costar Tommy Davidson — who played Tiny Warrior in the movie — shared an update with Us Weekly about plans to do another movie — and his response wasn’t exactly optimistic.

“[Carrey] doesn’t want to do it now. But Jim is one of those kind of artists that, you know, he does what he feels, he does what he believes in. I asked him about it. I told him, ‘Hey man, it’d be nice in Jamaica.’ He said, ‘No I’m not doing those now,’” Davidson, 54, told Us at The Equalizer 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 17. “And you know, that’s like going on the field and going, ‘Hey, Tom Brady, I think you should throw this over to…’ No!”

Despite not wanting to go through with another Ace Ventura movie at the moment, Davidson tells Us that he and the Liar, Liar star still keep in touch. “We’re friends. We’re all like a fraternity. We’re still here, we’re still the same. We’re still the same crazy … get us together and watch what happens. We’re happy about what we were able to do,” the In Living Color alum continued, before adding, “We’re happy about what it did to people.”

Carrey played the iconic ‘90s character in both Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls films. The success of the movies spawned a cartoon that aired from 1995 to 1997 on CBS and on Nickelodeon from 1999 to 2000, which Carrey was not involved in.

The Mask star has his hands full nowadays: His new show, Kidding, will debut in September — and he’s also an executive producer for Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

