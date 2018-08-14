Jimmy Fallon’s weak stomach got the best of him during a drinking game with Ryan Reynolds!

During the Monday, August 13 episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he and Reynolds played a game of “Drinko,” in which participants drop discs into two separate cups filled with mystery substances, and then must drink the resulting concoction.

Reynolds, 41, lucked out on his first turn and was tasked with drinking a combination of Twinkies and grape soda, or as he put it, “90 percent of my child’s diet.” The Deadpool star then topped off his drink with some Aviation Gin – the spirit produced by the liquor company he owns – as Fallon dubbed the drink the Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Though Reynolds was able to down his drink in one gulp, Fallon, 43, wasn’t quite as skilled. When the host’s turn came around, he had to ingest a cocktail of Twinkies, horseradish and Aviation Gin, which made him grab a bucket and puke on-air.

“You barfed up your whole childhood,” Reynolds joked as he peered into the bucket of vomit.

Reynolds then put his drinking talents to the test with his final beverage of grape soda, “blood,” bone broth, bacon, egg and cheese – which he proceeded to finish and chase with straight Aviation Gin – like a true liquor brand owner.

Earlier in the show, Reynolds talked about owning a Aviation Gin, calling it “a real, genuine responsibility.”

“It’s not too dissimilar to the film industry. It’s all sort of based on relationships and handshakes. But what’s weird, and I found so ironic, was that it’s the liquor industry where you actually have to be accountable,” the Canadian actor added. “If you’re working on a movie you can go out for a night of drinking and then miss work because you fell asleep on a stove, and no one is really going to do much about it, but the liquor industry is hardcore.”

Reynolds, who shares daughters James and Inez with wife Blake Lively, also called his role as Aviation Gin’s owner “an amazing learning experience,” and joked, “Then we had our children and that’s when I realized that I love gin. That’s when I bought Aviation Gin.”

