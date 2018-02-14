Getting festive! Jimmy Kimmel helped the White House get into the Valentine’s Day spirit by creating a new line of festive cards featuring President Donald Trump, his family and his staffers.

The host, 50, introduced the Valentine’s Day cards during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, February 13, which included fake messages from politicians such as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell.

“The White House is releasing their own line of Valentine’s Day cards this year, have you heard about this?” Kimmel said at the start of his show, as the audience remained silent. “That’s because we made it up. But it’s funny — I guess we’re at the point where anything is believable.”

The late-night host then went through a list of the cards, which he jokingly said were available on the White House official website. “The best seller comes from President Trump himself, his card says: ‘I flip for you!’” Kimmel said, showing a photo of POTUS with his hair flapping in the wind.

“The White House categorically denies it is Valentine’s Day… No more questions,” Sanders’ card read. White House advisor and speech writer Stephen Miller’s card also caused some groans from the audience. The card read: “I wanna have your children… deported!”

Kimmel also took the opportunity to recall First Lady Melania Trump’s 2016 Republican National Convention speech, which at the time received backlash for being strikingly similar to Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech. “Melania has a good card,” Kimmel said. “Melania wrote, ‘Whatever Michelle Obama said last Valentine’s Day.’”

Kimmel’s roast of the administration comes as no surprise. He’s been outspoken in his criticism of Trump and of the Republican health care bill after his 9-month-old son, Billy, underwent heart surgery.

