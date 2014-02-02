Many Harry Potter fans are wondering if author J.K. Rowling has been hit with the Confundus curse. The 48-year-old Brit opened up in a recent interview about her decision to put Potter's best mates Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger together in the famed book series.

Speaking with Harry Potter star Emma Watson for the Sunday Times, Rowling revealed a shocking new character twist, more than six years after the book series' final installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was released.

“I wrote the Hermione/Ron relationship as a form of wish fulfillment,” she admitted. “That’s how it was conceived, really. For reasons that have very little to do with literature and far more to do with me clinging to the plot as I first imagined it, Hermione ended up with Ron.”

The famed British author went on to say that the book-smart female lead should have ended up with the series' star character, calling Hermione and Harry "a better match."

The seventh book (and final film) ended with an epilogue 19 years after the final battle of Hogwarts, in which Ron and Hermione were married with two children, a daughter named Rose and a son named Hugo. Harry was married to Ron's younger sister Ginny with three children.

In the film adaptation Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, there's a controversial scene after Ron has left the trio in which Harry and Hermione share an intimate dance that is not featured in the books, which left many fans confused about the status of their friendship.

Rowling acknowledges that this after-the-fact admission might upset some diehard fans, apologizing, "I’m sorry, I can hear the rage and fury it might cause some fans, but if I’m absolutely honest, distance has given me perspective on that. It was a choice I made for very personal reasons, not for reasons of credibility.”

