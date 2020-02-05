The beginning of the end? Teresa Giudice gets honest with her brother, Joe Gorga, on the Wednesday, February 5, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, revealing where her relationship stands with Joe Giudice.

“He said to me, ‘I just want you to know, I feel nothing for you,'” Teresa, 47, tells Gorga, 40, in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. “He told me, ‘Go find somebody else.’ He’s like, ‘I won’t even be mad.’”

Gorga is taken aback by the comments, not understanding why his sister is still married to Joe.

“Why don’t you just move on in your life? Gia just said, ‘I don’t care if you guys are together,’” he responds to Teresa.

When the Celebrity Apprentice alum explains that they “bicker” on the phone all the time while Joe is living in Italy, her brother asks if he can be honest.

“You want to know the truth? I never really thought you guys had a good relationship,” he says. “I just didn’t see him treating you the way you should have been treated. … I’m not getting involved in your marriage ever. You’ve gotta get happy in life.”

Teresa and Joe married in October 1999 and renewed their vows in September 2011. They share four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. This episode was filmed before news broke in December that the couple had decided to separate.

The former construction business owner was released from prison in March 2019 following a 41-month sentence for tax fraud. He was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody then moved to his native Italy in October while awaiting a final decision in his deportation case.

”Joe’s always going to be arrogant. He’s rough, he’s tough,” Gorga says in a confessional during the clip. “He doesn’t know how to open up and be a man. You know what a man is? When he can look at you and say, ‘I love you, you’re amazing, you’re beautiful.’ That’s a f–king man.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.